Heavy precipitation early in the week derailed Sand Springs’ plans to play both Jenks and Owasso in District 6A-3 games last week. But the added time off helped Sand Springs go 2-1 over the weekend.
Sand Springs was able to take the field at the Northeastern State University tournament in Tahlequah, where the Sandites beat Jay, 9-1, and lost to Moore, 7-0. However, the Sandites followed up the loss with an 11-1 victory over Jenks in a makeup game.
Recent results
Friday, Sept. 27
Sand Springs 9, Jay 1
Aliyah Taff notched the pitching victory against the Bulldogs, pitching four innings and only allowing three hits.
On offense, Madison Lee went 2 for 2 and Avery Tanner notched a base hit. Jolee McNally also drove in a run.
Taff also got involved on offense with two runs batted in and one hit.
Sabrina Usher blasted a three-run home run, and Reagan Rector also drove in a run.
Moore 7, Sand Springs 0
Sand Springs mustered only three hits against the Lions, courtesy of Tanner, Drew Hawkins and Felicity Horn.
Mackenzie Bechtold suffered the pitching loss for the Sandites.
Saturday, Sept. 28
Sand Springs 11, Jenks 1
Taff picked up her second pitching victory in as many days, and Sand Springs put the game away with a seven-run fifth inning. Taff finished with three strikeouts and allowed only four hits.
Taff, Tanner, Hawkins, Rector and Lee all drove in runs for the Sandites in the fifth inning. Taff and Rector both finished with two runs batted in for the Sandites.
“I thought the girls came to play against Jenks,” Sand Springs coach Shelli Brown said. “They did what they needed to on both sides of the ball.”