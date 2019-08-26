Sand Springs’ volleyball team took some lumps on its opening weekend of play, but the Sandites turned those early setbacks into triumph last week.
Led by Devree Youngblood, Sand Springs dropped only one set all week while winning seven straight matches, including the Sandite Invitational title over the weekend.
“I’m just really proud of them working hard together and defending home court,” Sand Springs coach Derek Jackson said. “It’s truly a blessing from God to coach this group I have this year. They can have a really special year if we keep progressing and working together.”
Results last week
Tuesday
Sand Springs 3, Sapulpa 0 (25-15, 25-16, 25-20)
The win over Highway 97 rival Sapulpa ended a five-match losing streak for the Sandites.
Friday (Sandite Invitational pool play)
Sand Springs 2, McLain 0 (25-4, 25-4)
Sand Springs 2, Rogers 0 (25-6, 25-10)
Sand Springs 2, Tecumseh 0 (25-22, 25-15)
Saturday (Sandite Invitational)
Sand Springs 2, Bishop Kelley Red 0 (25-21, 25-19)
Cloe Campfield had a team-high six kills against the Comets, and she also had three aces.
Semifinals: Sand Springs 2, Booker T. Washington 1 (26-24, 23-25, 15-7)
Finals: Sand Springs 2, Booker T. Washington 0 (25-16, 25-11)
Youngblood led Sand Springs with eight kills and three aces in the championship match. Madison Blaylock had 11 digs, and Madison Burris and Raylynn Mong totaled a comebined 13 assists.
Vanessa Wyrick, Blaylock and Youngblood were all named to the all-tournament team.
“I thought the tournament was perfect for us,” said Jackson, whose team improved to 8-6 at the conclusion of the tournament. “We got some wins to get back on track after a tough Union tournament. We had to battle some good teams like Bishop Kelley Red, Tecumseh and Booker T. Washington, and those were wins we earned.”