Sandites keep home court winning streak intact
Sand Springs’ volleyball team had a light week after some extra time off around Labor Day, but the Sandites kept their winning ways going. The Sandites posted wins over both Muskoge and Enid to win their 10th match in their last 11 tries.
“It was a really good week for us,” Sand Springs coach Derek Jackson said. “We got another conference win, and we stayed unbeaten at home. We also managed to win against a west side team.”
Tuesday, Sept. 3
Sand Springs 3, Muskogee 1 (25-17, 15-25, 25-18, 25-23)
Madison Blaylock and Devree Youngblood had three aces each to help the team finish with 11 aces overall. Youngblood also accounted for 10 kills, while Cloe Campfield added 15 kills.
The Sandites finished with 46 kills as a team, including McKenzie Harris posting seven and Madison Burris chipping in with five.
Jacelyn Smith had two blocks to help the Sandites finish with five.
Burris, who had 17 digs, and Raylynn Mong combined for 38 assists to power Sand Springs’ offense.
AS a team, Sand Springs had a .304 hitting percentage.
The victory helped Sand Springs move to 9-0 at home this season.
“WE have really taken some strides the last couple of weeks,” Jackson said. “Our hitting percentages have gone up and errors have gone down — both of which help get wins. We have made progress in a lot of areas, so we just have to piece those together when we play high-level teams to get upsets.”
Thursday, Sept. 5
Sand Springs 3, Enid 0 (25-12, 25-6, 25-13)
The Sandites posted 27 kills, 13 aces and 50 digs as a team. Vanessa Wyrick, Jacelyn Smith and Campfield all hit better than .300 for Sand Springs on offense. Campfield and Blaylock both had more than 10 digs apiece. Burris and Mong combined for 22 assists.