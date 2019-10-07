It’s been quite the turnaround season for the Sand Springs volleyball team. A year after claiming only six wins, Sand Springs nears playoff action with more than double that total in 2019.
Sand Springs will embark on postseason play next week, and the Sandites will do so after finishing 11-2 at home this season.
“We accomplished so many of our goals, like defending home court, winning on senior night and bring home hardware from a tournament,” Sand Springs coach Derek Jackson said.
Recent results
Oct. 1 — Owasso 3, Sand Springs 0 (25-5, 25-22, 25-17)
The Sandites rallied after a five-point set to push Owasso in the second and third sets, thanks to five kills and seven digs from Cloe Campfield. Madison Blaylock had 16 digs, and Vanessa Wyrick chipped in with four kills and so did Madison Burres.
Oct. 3 — Sand Springs 3, Ponca City 1 (17-25, 25-12, 25-15, 25-11
Campfield paced the Sandites with nine kills, seven digs and three aces. Devree Youngblood collected 17 digs, two blocks and 13 kills.
Raylynn Mong and Burris combined for 31 assists, and Blaylock had 14 digs.
Burris also had seven kills.
“We started with a brutal beginning to our schedule and with plenty to work on,” Jackson said. “Since then, we have really strung some wins together and developed a lot of our skills.”
Up next: Sand Springs will receive its regional tournament assignment. To advance to the state tournament, the Sandites would have to win a reginal championship.