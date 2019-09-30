For the second time this season, Sand Springs suffered losses to both Bishop Kelley and Union. The Sandites had lost to both teams previously at the Union tournament before losing two Frontier Valley Conference games to the Comets and Redskins last week.
Recent results
Sept. 24 — Union 3, Sand Springs 1 (25-14, 17-25, 25-21, 25-18)
Cloe Campfield led the way for Sand Springs with three aces, 16 kills and four digs. Madison Blaylock added 18 digs on defense and three aces.
Madison Burris registered 19 digs for the Sandites, and she also notched six kills and 19 assists.
On the front line, Devree Youngblood slammed home seven kills, one block and while coming up with 16 digs.
Raylynn Mong served up 18 assists for the Sandites, and she also served an ace. Also for Sand Springs, Vanessa Wyrick had two aces, a block and five kills.
Sept. 26 — Bishop Kelley 3, Sand Springs 0 (25-16, 25-22, 25-14)
Youngblood had 12 kills for the Sandites, and she also had a block and six digs.
Blaylock added 10 digs and an ace, and Burris notched two kills, nine assists and eight digs.
Aiding the offense for the Sandites was Mong with 11 assists, and she also came up with seven digs.