Booker T. Washington (5-4, 4-2) at Sand Springs (2-7, 1-5)
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Memorial Stadium
Notable: In the season finale, the Sandites will try to snap a five-game losing streak while the visiting Hornets get ready for the playoffs. Fifth-ranked Washington will finish third in District 6AII-2 regardless of the game's outcome. Washington, led by freshman running back Jaiden Carroll, is coming off a 34-14 victory over Ponca City last week. Carroll had 32 rushes for 253 yards and four touchdowns. The Hornets also have one of the area's top defensive players, linebacker Krishawn Brown. Since Sand Springs defeated Washington 30-23 in the 2015 state semifinals, the Hornets have won the past three meetings, including 48-21 last year.
-- Barry Lewis, Tulsa World