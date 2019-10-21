Sand Springs (2-5, 1-3) at Bixby (7-0, 4-0)
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Spartan Stadium
Notable: The Sandites are in a four-way tie for fifth in District 6AII-2-- one game out of the final playoff spot with three remaining. It will be a tough task for the Sandites to end their three-game losing streak. The top-ranked Spartans' smallest winning margin has been 31 points. Bixby quarterback Mason Williams has completed 122-of-161 passes for 2,008 yards and 30 touchdowns with only three interceptions. Bixby's top play-maker is Oklahoma State commit Brennan Presley, who has 43 catches for 869 yards and 15 TDs. His brother, Braylin, is Bixby's top rusher with 591 yards and 12 touchdowns. Coach Loren Montgomery's Spartans defeated the Sandites 35-0 last year en route to their fourth state title in five seasons. Bixby has won in a five in a row over Sand Springs, including 38-28 in the 2015 state finals and 35-21 in the 2016 semifinals. Sand Springs last defeated Bixbv 20-0 in the 2015 regular-season finale. Bixby is coming off a 61-14 win over Bartlesville, which defeated Sand Springs 54-34 in Week 6.
-- Barry Lewis, Tulsa World