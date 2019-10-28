Sand Springs (2-6, 1-4) at Sapulpa (5-3, 2-3)
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Collins Stadium
Notable: Can the Sandites pull off a stunning upset in the Highway 97 rivalry for the second consecutive year? In 2018, Sand Springs entered with a 2-6 record and Sapulpa was 6-2, but the Sandites prevailed 48-34. Sand Springs has dominated the rivalry in recent years with five consecutive wins and 10 in the past 13 games. Sixth-ranked Sapulpa is playing for a postseason berth while the Sandites are playing for pride. Sapulpa, despite being decimated by injuries to several key players, bounced back from two consecutive losses with a 30-20 win over Shawnee last week while the Sandites gained only 54 yards in a 75-0 loss at top-ranked Bixby. Sapulpa’s top player is running back/linebacker Marcus Esparza, who had four touchdown runs against the Sandites last year. Zac Mason will make his fourth start at quarterback for Sapulpa, succeeding TCU commit Eli Williams, who suffered a season-ending knee injury.
— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World