The Sand Springs Sandite Wrestling team will host the 55th Annual Bobby Lyons Tournament at the Ed Dubie Field house this weekend, Friday and Saturday. Friday’s start time is 11 a.m., and 10 a.m. Saturday.
Breaking
Sandites to host 55th Annual Bobby Lyons Tournament
Most Popular
-
State uses funds derived from gaming to defend against lawsuit brought by tribes
-
Update: 2 accused of altering crime scene, making false statements in Owasso homicide investigation
-
'Killers of the Flower Moon' to begin filming in Pawhuska in March
-
Josh Jacobs, Tulsa native and NFL running back, buys his father a house in Owasso
-
Letter to the Editor: Gov. Stitt will go down in history as a treaty busting politician
Latest Local Offers
A.S.A.P. Plumbing. All your plumbing needs. Over 35 years of experience. No overtime charge. Senior discount. Insured & bonded (918)497-6432
BIG MONEY FOR YOUR VEHICLES! Even If Wrecked Or Disabled! Cash Paid, Free Tow Away, & Fast Pick Up. John, (918) 633-5578.
Additions, Remodels, Kitchens, Painting, Trim, Siding & Drywall Call Mike at, 918-513-2619.