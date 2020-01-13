2020-01-15 ssl-cphswrestling2

Preston Medlin defeats Bixby’s Karsten Rice, 3-0, last week. KIRK MCCRACKEN/Leader

The Sand Springs Sandite Wrestling team will host the 55th Annual Bobby Lyons Tournament at the Ed Dubie Field house this weekend, Friday and Saturday. Friday’s start time is 11 a.m., and 10 a.m. Saturday.

