Santa Claus is coming to town early this year.
Sand Springs is making Christmas a two-day event during the first week of December, and it set to be one of the biggest Christmas celebrations the town has ever seen.
The Sand Springs Chamber of Commerce is planning a two-day Christmas blowout, including the Christmas parade and an all-day festival.
The Home Town Holiday Christmas Celebration is slated for Friday and Saturday, Dec. 6 and 7. The Festival of Lights Christmas Parade will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, and the Home Town Holiday Christmas Festival starts at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7.
With the exception of a few cancellations due to inclement weather, the Christmas parade has been happening on the first Friday for over 40 years. Churches and businesses will decorate lighted floats and cruise through the downtown streets.
On Saturday, the Home Town Christmas Festival will feature all of the elementary, middle school and high school choirs, along with Ms. Tiritia’s Dance Crew, the Charles Page High School Band, Jazz Band, Clyde Boyd Middle School Band, and the Sand Springs Community Band playing favorite Christmas carols. There will also be a Santa Sing-a-Long at 6 p.m., and tons of holiday snacks will be available during the six-hour event.
Santa Claus will be available all day for pictures.
The Sand Springs Museum will have ornament making for kids all day and the Sand Springs Storytellers will be on hand to tell Christmas stories.
A Christmas Cooke Crawl, in partnership with the participating businesses downtown, is sure to be a holiday favorite, and kids can get their cookie passport stamped and return it to Santa for a special treat.
The Sand Springs Community Theater will be performing “A Bit of a Sketchy Christmas” in the 9th grade center at 2:30 and 7 p.m.