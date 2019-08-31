Sand Springs recently welcomed a new place of worship—the Sar Shalom Synagogue. It’s reportedly the first synagogue in Sand Springs.
The synagogue at 1124 E. Charles Page Boulevard celebrated their grand opening August 24. It’s a Lapid Orthodox Jewish Synagogue and the first of its kind in the state. Sar Shalom Tulsa is also reportedly the first official offshoot of a congregation bearing the same name in Saginaw, Texas. Service time is 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays.
The synagogue in Saginaw is led by Rabbi Mordechai Griffin, reportedly a founder of the Lapid movement who was set to address the congregation at the grand opening.
Hadassah Diane Bauer said she and her family moved to the Sand Springs area from Texas and started the congregation with a core group of 20 members in their home.
“We moved to (Sand Springs) to be near our children and grandchildren,” Bauer said. “We’d been looking at Tulsa (and found the space to open the synagogue).”
She said that while they just opened their doors August 24, they’ve already done their part to help with community service projects around town.
“We helped a single mom repair her house,” Bauer said. “We helped move items from (areas affected by the May and June flood).”
She said their space in a shopping center allows them plenty of room to expand in the future.
“We’re hoping to expand and grow,” Bauer said.
For more information, contact 918-617-6444.
Rachel Snyder | 918-581-8315