It’s been a year unlike any others in 2020. But Ethan Sartin has learned to go with the flow.
“Senior year has taught me to control what you can control,” said the Charles Page High School senior. “Don’t take anything for granted. If you would’ve told me three months ago that we were going to play eight games and be done, I would’ve laughed and called you crazy. You also can’t put a price on building friendships that last a lifetime.”
That was Sartin’s approach after learning that his senior athletic season was being cut short. Last week, the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association voted to eliminate the rest of the spring sports season, due to heightened risks of COVID-19.
It was a crushing blow to the Sandites baseball team, which began the 2020 season 6-2.
“It’s the worst feeling in the world to work so hard for something and have it completely stopped from you and you can’t do anything about it,” Sartin said.
The Sandites had won five in a row before the season was nixed. And Sartin lamented how well he was performing, in addition to how well the team was doing, too.
“This season has been the shortest but the best season I’ve ever had,” he said. “I wouldn’t want to have played those 8 games with any other dudes. We built a strong family like bond all last summer, and this fall and it seems like things were finally starting to come together. We are a true brotherhood.”
Being out of school as a high school kid also creates a lot of down time. So what has Sartin been up to?
“Wishing I was on the field,” Sartin said. “Getting ready for summer baseball. Video games. A lot of fishing. And practicing social distancing.”
On top of baseball being halted, Sand Springs High School won’t have any more in-person classes this spring. That means there will be some classmates that Sartin won’t get to see or talk to for a while.
“It sucks thinking that I’m never gonna get to say bye or wish people a great future,” Sartin said. “I never had any enemies because life’s to short to be mad at people for too long. I would like to say that if my classmates see this that all of us are going to grow up and do great things.”
Now Sartin will look to the future, which he hopes includes baseball.
“I’m planning on attending college and hopefully playing baseball,” Sartin said. “Though I’m not sure where or what I’d like my major to be in.”