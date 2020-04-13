After five years as the head cheer coach at Charles Page High School, Carrie Schlehuber is stepping down, but she isn’t going anywhere.
“I was hired in March of 2020 to become the Director of Special Education for Sand Springs Schools,” Schlehuber said. “This district level position will take me out of my current office at CPHS into central administrative offices where I will oversee all aspects of Special Education for the district. Due to the nature of this job, I am unable to continue as the cheer coach at this time.”
Taking over as the new head cheer coach is Krystal Chase, who has been the junior high cheer coach under Schlehuber.
After speaking to CPHS athletic director, Rod Sitton, Schlehuber officially resigned from the CPHS cheer coach position on Friday, April 10, and Chase was promoted.
“Krystal was hired as the 9th grade coach last season, but has several years of experience as a youth cheer coach and gymnastics coach,” Schlehuber said.
One of the highlights of Schlehuber’s coaching career was coaching her daughter, Emily, who is a senior this year.
“There were so many amazing things about being the CPHS cheer coach — the positive relationships I was able to create with each of my cheerleaders, so many great memories from practices, bus rides and games, changing the school perception of the cheer program, amazing pep assembly performances, being on the sidelines for football and basketball games and getting to coach my own daughter for the last four years all rank up there as highlights for me,” she said.
According to Schlehuber, the greatest accomplishment of this current group of seniors is changing the legacy of CPHS cheer.
“Their freshman year, we got last place at NCA Nationals, and they were determined to get better every year. Last year, we got national runners-up, and, this year, we actually came home with the highest two-day team score for CPHS cheer. It was a huge accomplishment for them and it speaks to their talent, commitment, and dedication to their sport and each other. I am going to miss the daily interactions with each of them, but I have assured them I will be their biggest fan in the stands,” Schlehuber said.
Chase learned a lot under Schlehuber, and she wants to build on what she’s learned.
“I want to continue to build on the program and bring home a championship banner,” Chase said. “I’ve learned a lot this last year under Carrie. We’ve had lots of highs and lows. However, (COVID-19) pandemic really topped the cake. I went from coaching gymnastics, to cheer mom, to cheer coach. Coaching, teaching, and pouring into our kids is what I love to do.”