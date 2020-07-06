COVID-19 precautions, budget issues, and capstone programs were all discussed at the Sand Springs School Board virtual meeting Monday, July 6.
Sand Springs Superintendent of Schools, Sherry Durkee, ran the meeting, and all school board members were present for the virtual meeting that was broadcast on Youtube.
Durkee discussed the senior capstone program, where students can participate in AP courses, concurrent enrollment with colleges, Tulsa Tech classes, and Career and Technical Education courses (CTE). Those capstones will help prepare the seniors for college or a profession.
Durkee said that of the 479 seniors in 2019-20, an overwhelming 407 seniors completed a capstone program.
“Some completed two capstones,” she said.
Of the 2017 CPHS graduates, 49% went on to attend college as freshmen, and the capstone programs have helped that, exposing the students to more opportunities.
“Report cards are how we measure success, but we have to dig deeper,” Durkee said.
As far as the budget, Durkee said that there is $1.5M discrepancy in state aid from last year, but the district received $800,000 in Cares Act stimulus and that will be used for technology, hotspots for internet, and content management or curriculum. They will also use some of the money for custodial staff, sanitization, and health aides for each building.
CPHS held graduation June 27 at Memorial Stadium, and Durkee said the CPHS graduation went off without a hitch, finally bringing closure to the 2019-20 school year.
Under health and safety, the school will provide masks for all employees and the masks are strongly recommended but not required. Some staff members will have to help clean and disinfect to help the custodial staff.
Teachers with COVID-like symptoms have to stay home for 24 hours without a fever, and the board discussed the differences between close contact and near contact. Close contact means a person was closer than 6-feet for longer than 15 minutes with someone that has COVID.
Basically, teachers, students, and staff need to follow the CDC guidelines.
As far as transportation, the schools buses will be sanitized after each route, and bus drivers will wear masks. There have also been some changes in bus routes, and the one-mile walk zones will be enforced to reduce the number of riders on the bus. In the classroom, students’ desks will face the same direction and there will not be any group participation where the students huddle together as a group. Students will also be encouraged to not share supplies like pencils and paper.
They also floated the idea of allowing sophomores to have off-campus lunch with the juniors and seniors, but it wasn’t voted on at the meeting. The high school had open campus lunch in the past, but sophomores were relegated to the new cafeteria after it was built.
Terri Kennedy and Lori Hopkins were approved for the positions of Encumbrance Clerk and Assistant Treasurer, respectively.
The board also voted to reorganize the board, and board member Jackie Wagnon took the oath of office for office No. 5.Whitney Wagers is now the board president, Mike Mullins is vice president, and Rusty Gunn is the deputy clerk.
Resignations: Renee Cowan, principal, Early Childhood Learning Center; Nick Cowan, assistant principal, Clyde Boyd Middle School; Chris Duke, teacher, Ninth Grade Center; Alicia Mong, paraprofessional, Pratt Elementary; Amy Denton, teacher, CPHS; Gary Berg, teacher, CPHS.