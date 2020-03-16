Sand Springs Superintendent of Schools, Sherry Durkee, released a statement last week stating that she is not postponing school, at this time.
On Friday, March 13, Durkee released a statement to the public that said: “As your concerns regarding the developments surrounding the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19 are growing, please know we are closely monitoring the rapidly developing situation and are working diligently and as proactively as possible to be prepared. In addition to the following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), we are also seeking guidance and instruction from the Oklahoma State Department of Health, the Oklahoma Department of Education and local health officials.”
The previous day, March 12, Gov. Kevin Stitt recommended that all schools stay open, and Durkee is taking his advice. Spring Break started this week, giving Sand Springs schools a chance to monitor the severity of the outbreak throughout the week. Classes are set to resume Monday, March 23.
“At this time we are not planning to close school. However, if this should change, we will follow the same communication procedures we have in place for school cancellation due to inclement weather. It is our intention to continue to provide services for student to the extent that it is possible. We are working to develop contingency plans should school closings occur and will provide the details when necessary,” Durkee said.
The Sand Springs custodial staff is currently deep-cleaning the buildings over Spring Break with a heightened awareness of the situation. All door knobs, flat surfaces, desks, tables, chairs etc. will be wiped down with the appropriate disinfectant.