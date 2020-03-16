During the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, Sand Springs Public Schools has made several announcements regarding the Charles Page High School calendar.
Sand Springs Superintendent, Sherry Durkee, and Charles Page High School principal, Stan Trout, released a statement announcing that prom will be rescheduled but graduation be held on its original date.
Graduation, which is slated for May 9 at Oral Roberts University Mabee Center, is still planned to be held on that date. There are no plans to reschedule.
“The graduation ceremony for the CPHS Class of 2020 is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 9 at the Oral Roberts University Mabee Center. There are no alternative dates for the Mabee Center since most area high schools use that facility for their graduation ceremony. ORU has not announced any change in its classes or on-campus events at this time. We will be in communication with ORU and will inform parents and students of any changes or cancellations,” the statement said.
The Charles Page High School prom was set for April 18 at the Oklahoma Jazz Hall of Fame, but school officials have decided to move it back a month.
“Our prom venue, the Oklahoma Jazz Hall of Fame, has offered us an alternate date to consider, knowing that our original date of April 18 is likely to be affected by the coronavirus emergency. After careful consideration and consultation with our district administration and CPHS faculty, we made the decision to delay the prom for one month in the hope of saving it from cancellation. The CPHS Prom 2020 is now scheduled for Saturday, May 16 at the Oklahoma Jazz Hall of Fame,” the statement said.
The new date allows officials another month for the coronavirus outbreak to subside. Officials said there was a very high likelihood that prom would have been canceled altogether without another date being available. The May 16 date gives CPHS a chance to have the prom.
“Our primary focus is the health and safety of our students. We would not hold a large public event like the prom against the advice of government officials and medical professionals. It is important to note that there is still a chance that we will not be able to have the prom on May 16. The coronavirus emergency has a very uncertain future with no definitive end in sight. We hope that by making the change in dates now, reservations and deposits can be changed and transferred with as little disruption as possible. We apologize for any inconvenience. As events unfold, we will continue to update all of you and to adjust our plans as necessary,” the statement said.