OKLAHOMA CITY – A bill requiring Oklahoma school districts to adopt suicide awareness and training programs for grades seven through 12 has been passed by the Senate.
Senate Bill 266 by Sen. Allison Ikley-Freeman, D-Tulsa, who is also a mental health professional, is the first step in preventing suicide among Oklahoma’s children, she said.
“Data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that suicide is the second leading cause of death among our youth ages 10 through 24 in Oklahoma,” Ikley-Freeman said. “Unmet mental health needs often contribute to suicidal thoughts. We need to show our students that it is okay to talk about mental health, understand the signs of suicide and get help.”
Under the legislation, schools would have access to a free suicide awareness and training program through the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (ODMHSAS), however they could choose to select a different training program from a list maintained by the ODMHSAS if they wished. The program would include core element research-based approaches to preventing youth suicide.
“Suicide awareness training is important so faculty and children can recognize the signs of suicide in their students and peers,” Ikley-Freeman said. “Anxiety and depression, two major contributors to suicidal thoughts, are overwhelming our state’s medical, mental health and education systems. It’s time to diversify how we support these mental health needs. Implementing this program in our schools could very literally save lives, and I’m glad my colleagues have stepped up to address this critical issue.”
Rep. Marcus McEntire, R-Duncan, is the House author for the measure, which now goes before the House for consideration.
