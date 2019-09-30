It’s almost time for the Sand Springs Rotary Club’s second Harlem Wizards interactive basketball show to come to town.
Doors open for the event at 6 p.m. October 29 and the game begins at 7 p.m. at the Ed Dubie Field House at 500 N. Adams Road. The event involves the Harlem Wizards playing against a team of local teachers.
Advance tickets are $8 for students, $10 for general admission and tickets at the door are $10 for students and $12 for general admission. Reserved seats, which include lower level seating and a Wizards poster, are $25 and courtside plus seats, which include courtside seating, a private meeting with the Wizards, a souvenir lanyard, a Wizards poster and $10 off a Wizards jersey, are $40.
Tickets are available from Sand Springs Rotary Club members or online.
The event will reportedly feature slam dunks, audience participation, dancing and more.
The Wizards, founded in 1962, reportedly played more than 15,000 games throughout the U.S. that raised more than $25 million for schools and charities.