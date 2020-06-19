OKLAHOMA CITY – Senate Democratic Leader Kay Floyd, of Oklahoma City, issued a statement Friday on Sen. Allison Ikley-Freeman’s continuing recovery.
The Tulsa senator was seriously injured in a collision on the Turner Turnpike while traveling to the state Capitol for the legislative session on May 22. After physical rehabilitation, Ikley-Freeman was released to go home, but her rehabilitation is not over.
“On Wednesday, June 10, Senator Allison Ikley-Freeman was released from Kaiser Rehabilitation Center in Tulsa. She returned to her home but undergoes daily rehabilitation treatment for her many injuries. With permission from Allison and her family, I can share that her injuries from the accident included six broken ribs, a ruptured spleen, two vertebrae fractures, and five fractures to her pelvis. She works daily to regain the ability to walk but will use a wheelchair for the time being.
“Although Senator Ikley-Freeman is not available for comment at this time, she and her family continue to extend gratitude to her church, friends, and fellow legislators in the state Senate and House of Representatives for their sustained support. She and her family request continued privacy and prayer for Allison and for the family of the other person involved.”
On Friday, May 22, Ikley-Freeman was involved in a two-car wreck that caused the death of a Bristow man. Enrique Lopez, 44, of Bristow was driving westbound on the Turner Turnpike when his 2010 Chevy Camaro hydroplaned and drove off of the road. He was facing southbound in the westbound ditch of the turnpike.
Ikley-Freeman was also driving westbound when her 2015 Honda CRV departed the the roadway, striking Lopez’s car. According to police reports, Lopez was uninjured before Ikley-Freeman’s car struck Lopez’s Camaro. Lopez was pronounced dead at the scene due to trunk-internal injuries.
Lopez was pinned for approximately 40 minutes and was extricated by the Stroud Fire Department using the Hurst tool. He was then transported by the Medical Examiner to the Oklahoma Medical Examiner’s Office in Oklahoma City.