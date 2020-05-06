As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, reports of child abuse have dropped significantly during shelter-in-place orders. According to the Department of Human Services, there’s been a 50 percent decline in calls to the child abuse hotline.
At first glance, this may seem like positive news. However, with our children staying home and unable to reach out to trusted adults for help, child abuse could actually be on the rise. Many child abuse reports actually come from people outside of the home like teachers and medical professionals.
Because of a lack of exposure to children outside of the home, it’s more important than ever that we keep our eyes and ears out for signs of abuse. If you suspect any such activity, please call the 24-hour Oklahoma Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-522-3511.
Meanwhile, domestic violence claims have been on the rise since the COVID-19 pandemic. The virus has increased the stresses of daily life, specifically relating to jobs and money. People may feel like their lives are spinning out of control, which can quickly escalate a violent situation.
A report by the Oklahoma Policy Institute shows that one in four women and one in nine men will experience some sort of domestic violence. Further, Oklahoma children witness domestic violence at rates higher than the rest of the country. These are terrifying statistics, and this problem will only get worse unless we all do our part to keep each other safe during this time.
If you suspect domestic violence in a home, please call the Domestic Violence Intervention Services on the 24/7 crisis and information line at 918-743-5763.
The legislature reconvened at the State Capitol on Monday, May 4 as we work to finalize the 2021 state budget, address a few important policy bills and complete executive nominations. With the building opening for legislators, our staff and the public, we will be following numerous health protocols recommended by medical professionals from the OU Health Sciences Center.
Anyone entering the building will receive a brief, non-invasive health screening to ensure their safe entrance. Masks are highly recommended, and the Capitol will continually be cleaned based on guidelines from the CDC.
Transparency in our process is extremely important, so all committee work and floor sessions will still be streamed online for everyone to view. You can find the livestreams at www.oksenate.gov.
Thank you for allowing me to serve you. If there is anything I can help you with, please call me at 405-521-5600 or shoot me an email at Allison.Ikley-Freeman@oksenate.gov.