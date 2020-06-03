I want to sincerely thank all of you across the district and state that have reached out and sent well-wishes, prayers and positivity my way after I was in an accident on the Turner Turnpike while returning to the Capitol last month. My family and I are deeply grateful for all who have reached out to us during this very difficult time.
I’m also grateful for the high level of care I received at OU Medical Center. I’ve now been transferred to a rehabilitation center in Tulsa where I will continue my recovery.
During this time, I want you all to know that my office is still open to assist you. Many of you may already know my fantastic executive assistant, Cris. She’s the smiling face when you walk into my office, and she’s ready to help with any constituent requests. If there’s something we can do to help you in the interim of the legislative session, please continue to reach out. You can reach us at 405-521-5600 or at Allison.Ikley-Freeman@oksenate.gov.
I know that unemployment assistance continues to be a major issue for citizens here in the district and around the state. In the last couple of weeks, many IT functions have been transferred from Oklahoma Employment Security Commission (OESC) to the Office of Management and Enterprise Services (OMES), and there’s a new interim executive director overseeing OESC. At a Capitol press conference Monday, the interim director said they had begun the task of clearing the backlog that’s prevented so many Oklahomans from getting the unemployment help they’re entitled to. My colleagues and I will continue to monitor the situation and push for faster resolution of claims.
If you feel you are in desperate need of assistance while waiting for your unemployment benefits, please contact the Eastern Oklahoma Community Service Council at 2-1-1 for available resources in your area. You can also visit www.csctulsa.org/211eok for more information. Please know if you are ever in need of assistance, you can always to contact my office as well. We are here for you.
Again, my family and I have been overwhelmed by the support we’ve received from here in District 37 and throughout the state. I lack the words to adequately express how much I appreciate the kindness that has been shown to us. Merely saying thank you isn’t enough, but know we are more grateful than we can say.