Oklahoma State Senator Allison Ikley-Freeman was involved in a two-car accident on the Turner Turnpike that left one man dead.
On Friday, May 22, Enrique Lopez, 44, of Bristow was driving westbound on the Turner Turnpike when his 2010 Chevy Camero hydroplaned and drove off of the road. He was facing southbound in the westbound ditch of the turnpike.
Ikley-Freeman was also driving westbound when her 2015 Honda CRV departed the the roadway, striking Lopez’s car. According to police reports, Lopez was uninjured before Ikley-Freeman’s car struck Lopez's Camaro. Lopez was pronounced dead at the scene due to trunk-internal injuries. Lopez was pinned for approximately 40 minutes and was extricated by the Stroud Fire Department using the Hurst tool. He was then transported by the Medical Examiner to the Oklahoma Medical Examiner’s Office in Oklahoma City.
Ikley-Freeman was treated at OU Medical Center in OKC and released, according to reports.
Ikley-Freeman is a senator, who was elected to the Oklahoma State Senate in a special election on November 14, 2017.She represents the 37th Senate District.