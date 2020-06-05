Senior Celebration is something all Charles Page High School seniors look forward to, but if graduation is cancelled then so is Senior Celebration.
At this time, graduation is slated for Saturday, June 27 at Sand Springs’ Memorial Stadium, and the Senior Celebration lock-in will happen immediately following at the Case Community Center. However, party planners have said that if the school has to cancel graduation due to COVID-19, the party will be cancelled, as well.
Senior Celebration, an all-night alcohol and drug-free party, allows seniors to have fun in a safe environment. Each year, several hundred students pack the Case Community Center, playing video games, ping pong, bingo, ‘sumo’ wrestling, obstacle courses, and indoor soccer. It also includes free food, sodas, and tons of prizes and give-a-ways.
Seniors and parents hold fundraisers each year to raise money for the party, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, several fundraisers were canceled, including the very popular annual girls powder puff flag football game. Craft fairs, paint parties, a 5K color run, and a volleyball tournament were also canceled.
Event planner, Corrie Luker, said the event’s big money-maker is donations from corporations, parent donations, passing the helmet a football games, t-shirt and stadium blanket sales, among others.
Prizes are still being purchased, and there isn’t a list of prizes at this time.
The CPHS graduation was supposed to be held at Oral Roberts University’s Mabee Center, but that changed thanks to COVID-19 and school officials changed the location to Memorial Stadium. CPHS graduation has not been held on the football field since the early 1990s.