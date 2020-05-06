Golf season had barely made it down the first few fairways before it was halted -- much like every other spring sport in Oklahoma. The COVID-19 pandemic brought everything to a halt, and because of that the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association was left with no choice but to cancel all remaining athlete events for the 2019-2020 season.
The Charles Page High School girls golf team was able to play in several tournaments, while the boys wrapped up only two tournaments.
For most Sand Springs golfers, there will be another chance to play in 2021. Wanageeska Williams on the girls team and Jared Jenkins for the boys team, however, will graduate from high school and bring their Sandite golf careers to a close.
But not without some thoughts from Sand Springs golf coach Matt Webb.
Wanageeska Williams
“Geeska came back out this year after a break to run track after her freshman year. She was very positive and hard working, always looking to improve, and always had a smile on her face. She rejoined the team and got along well with the other girls.”
Jared Jenkins
“Jared has played for us since junior high. He has been one of the hardest workers I’ve coached. Jared always kept an even keel on the course, whether he was playing well or not. Very disappointed that he doesn’t get to finish out the year, just like all of our other athletes.”