The Sand Springs Sertoma Club recently named their officers for 2019-2020.
Cecilia Coggeshall was named Secretary, Tim Dixon was named Sgt. at Arms, Sue Price was named Treasurer, Denise Adamson was named President and Dianne Dinkel was named Chairman of the Board.
Sertoma is a service organization that focuses on improving hearing health through scholarships and more, according to Sertoma’s website. The Sand Springs Sertoma Club meets at noon Tuesdays at the IHOP restaurant at 101 State Highway 97 in the River West shopping area.
The club sponsors the annual fireworks show for Independence Day at Case Community Park and hosts an annual murder mystery dinner fundraiser.
The next Sertoma meeting is August 6. For more information about Sertoma or local Sertoma events, call 918-245-1355.