The sanctuary at HillSpring Church was bursting at the seams with volunteers ready to serve.
HillSpring Church held its 6th Annual Serve Day Saturday, July 11, meeting the needs of Sandites all over town.
Led by pastors Brent Kellogg and Matt Barnett, around 250 volunteers donned orange or red shirts and ventured out to rake leaves, haul away trash, clean military headstones and a lot more. City councilmen Brian Jackson and Mike Burdge volunteered, as well as State Representative Jadine Nollan. Newly hired Chamber of Commerce Director, Kyle Smith, was introduced to the community by serving them with HillSpring.
“For me, one of the coolest things is that it’s bigger than HillSpring Church,” Kellogg said. “We have people from all over the community that don’t attend HillSpring every week who come to be a part of Serve Day.”
Crews split up into groups and took off to 20 different areas of Sand Springs. They hauled off limbs and branches at Case Community Park, cleaned up around the Salvation Army and Limestone school, and some volunteers drew inspirational pictures and wrote positive saying in chalk in front of several businesses.
"One of our team of kids got permission from local businesses all over town, and they decorated the sidewalks in front of their businesses with various things like Bible verses and 'have a great day' etc.," Kellogg said.
A crew of students cleaned the headstones of military veterans at Woodland Memorial Cemetery. Using water and rags, the students carefully washed the headstones and military equipment at the cemetery.
“One of the coolest projects was what we did at the cemetery, and we had a couple of projects the city had connected us to. Senior adults who needed some significant work done that they could not do themselves,” Kellogg said.
Temperatures felt like 110-degrees on Serve Day, but that didn’t stop the 250 volunteers from serving others.
“It’s a culmination of who we are, making a difference together in our community,” Kellogg said.