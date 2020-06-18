Several Sandites join 725 Northern Oklahoma College students earning academic recognition for the spring semester.
Former Charles Page High School students Madison Frohn, Emma Peak, Cale Savage, and Abigail White were named to the Vice President’s Honor roll.
The Vice-President’s Honor Roll lists students who maintained a 3.00 (B) or higher grade-point average in a minimum of 12 core course hours during the semester with no incomplete grade recorded.
The President’s Honor Roll lists students who have completed a minimum of 12 core course hours during the semester with a perfect grade-point average of 4.00 and with no incomplete grade recorded.
