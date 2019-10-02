Gift shop Shabby Shaq celebrated its grand opening October 1.
The shop, which carries jewelry, blown glass, stained glass, soaps, pottery and more, is at 13 E. 34th Street.
Owner Sherry Edwards said while they just celebrated their ribbon cutting this week, the shop has been open since September 3.
Edwards said about 25 vendors have products in the shop.
They’re also holding a drawing for a chance to enter an XBOX One S that will happen November 1. People must be 18 or older to win.
For more information about the shop, visit their website or call 918-438-7158.