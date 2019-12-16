Walmart was probably the safest place in Sand Springs, Sunday, Dec. 15.
Nearly the entire Sand Springs Police Department showed up for its annual Shop with Cops program, which provides Christmas toys to children of families that have fallen on hard times.
There were a lot of records broken for this year’s event. Officers and donors raised the most money ever, topping $21,000, and they provided around 300 children with toys.
“Cust-O-Fab was our biggest donor with $8,200, and Clyde Boyd Middle School collected $8,100. The rest of the money was through private donations,” said Sand Springs Officer Kristie Behar.
Cut-O-Fab and CBMS combined to raise $16,300, and the additional $4,700 were private donations.
There was a line of children and their families from the toy department to the check-out registers, and each child couldn’t wait to shop with a cop.
Last year, the police shopped for around 120 children and they had money left over that went to providing food for needy families. This year, they obliterated that number by shopping for around 300 children, and the $21,000 raised topped the $13,000 raised last year.
“We’ve raised nearly $18,000 before in the past, but we’ve never reached $21,000,” Behar said.
Teachers and school counselors nominate students for the program, and, at the event, each family paired up with a Sand Springs Police officer, and they get to shop. Normally, the kids get $50 to spend, but this year, they were given a limit of $65.
Police Chief Mike Carter and his family were on hand to shop with the children, and Carter looks forward to this every year.
“I am thankful that the FOP No. 109 has organized this event for over three decades, and that we are blessed with students, companies, churches and individuals who make it happen through financial support. I enjoy bringing my family to experience the joy that we share with the kids. In the end, we get more out of it than they do,” Carter said.