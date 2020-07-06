Kristen Cepak left some big shoes to fill, and Kyle Smith is ready to fill those shoes.
Smith recently accepted the job as the new Sand Springs Chamber of Commerce director, taking over for Cepak, who stepped down this year to take care of her ailing parents. Cepak did a lot in her several years at the helm, and Smith is ready to carry on the programs established under Cepak. He’s also ready to carve his own path.
“I hope to help the Sand Springs Chamber improve upon its brand within the region,” Smith said. “This is such a historical chamber, and the city it represents deserves to have its story told on a grander scale. We want to increase economic development for this area and bring (and) create more opportunity for Sand Springs.”
Smith was previously a project director/one stop operator for Dynamic Workforce Solutions before accepting the chamber job.
He is originally from Chicago, Illinois and moved to Tulsa from Detroit, Michigan around five years ago. Smith graduated from an HBCU (historically black colleges and universities) in Ohio named Wilberforce University.
Dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic has made getting started a little tough for Smith, but he’s keeping a positive outlook.
“Due to COVID-19 we are on hold. However, this has also given us time to re-evaluate what we have done in the past. We want to properly assess what is working for our chamber members and what we can do to increase their ROI in the future. The future looks incredibly bright for the chamber.
“Navigating uncharted paths are always difficult, obviously. However, the goal is to keep public safety first. Everything else is literally day-by-day based on the statics and recommendations of the medical community and our legislators. I do know that we will get through it all, together,” Smith said.