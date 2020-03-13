Junior forward Jack Bratcher scored more goals in one half than Muskogee did in the entire game. Bratcher ended with a hat trick, scoring three goals in a 6-1 win over Muskogee Thursday, March 12 at Memorial Stadium.
Junior midfielder Fernando Saldana scored two goals, and Luke Jeffus added another in the five-goal win, Sand Springs’ largest-margin of victory, so far. Bratcher, Saldana, and Jeffus are the three main scoring threats for the Sandites.
To open the season, Sand Springs lost to Bartlesville, 5-4, after jumping out to a 3-1 lead, but a red card and some defensive breakdowns resulted in the one-goal loss. They bounced back with a shootout-win over Sapulpa.
Junior goalkeeper Xander Quiroga has been starting for the Sandites and now has two wins on the season.
Sand Springs is now 2-1 on the year, and will start districts April 4 against Edmond Memorial.
Sand Springs girls win another shootout
The Sand Springs girls soccer team has played three games this season, and, so far, they’ve needed a shootout to win two of those games, including a 1-1 (3-2) win over Muskogee Thursday, March 12 at Memorial Stadium.
Sand Springs Julia Wolf scored in regulation, sending the game into a shootout, and Sandite goalkeeper Ali Day did not disappoint.
“Ali (Day) had a big save in penalty kicks, again,” said head coach Matt Watkins.
The Sandite girls have been able to move the ball this season, but they are having trouble finishing. They have scored nine goals as a team, but only two have come in regulation.
“The first half was controlled by us and we were able to move the ball along the backline and up into the mid(field), but we still have trouble finishing in the final third,” Watkins said.
Ari Esparza kept pressure on the Lady Rougher goalkeeper, and several shots sailed wide. Muskogee had the wind at its back in the second half and they used it to keep Day on her toes.
In the shootout, Ari Esparza, Demi Deshazo, and Karsen Lynch scored, and Day came up with a big save.
“Muskogee was solid, very physical, and quick,” Watkins said.
Wolf and Lynch lead the team with three goals each, this season.