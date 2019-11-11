A message really hit home with Sabrina Usher this fall. The Charles Page High School senior was delivered a few words from softball assistant coach Brooke Smart, and Usher took them to heart.
“It doesn’t have to be pretty, it just has to work,” Usher recalls Smart telling her.
Usher used that creed throughout the 2019 season, and it paid dividends.
The senior catcher churned out the Sandites’ best offensive numbers, and the end result was a spot on the Oklahoma Fast-Pitch Coaches Association Large East All-State roster.
“I learned that from Coach Smart, and it really clicked with me,” Usher said. “I was also able to play with my heart and leave it all out on the field every game.”
Usher batted .490 with a .586 on-base percentage and 1.067 slugging percentage. Her 58 runs batted in were also a team high.
“Anytime my team needed me to step up and be a leader I gave it everything I had,” Usher said. “And I always tried to do my best to get the job done.”
It all translated into guiding the Sandites to a 23-13 season and a spot in the Class 6A state tournament. It also meant Usher one of the Large East’s catchers, along side Ponca City’s Camryn Suggs.
“I was so happy and honored when I found out I was selected as an All-Stater,” said Usher, who scored 38 runs to go along with 28 extra-base hits, including 14 home runs. “I found out at our softball banquet, and it was tears of joy because that was one of my main goals going into my senior year.”
Sand Springs coach Shelli Brown was in awe of Usher’s ability to consistently come through in the clutch.
“She was awesome this year,” Brown said. “In pressure situations, she prevailed most of the time. She wanted to make it back to the state tournament, and she helped the senior group lead this team with heart and determination.”
Up ahead for Usher is a spot on the softball team at Rogers State at the collegiate level.
“I am extremely excited to play with all of my future teammates and create new bonds with them and the coaches,” Usher said.
And she’ll certainly be missed by Brown.
“She’s one of those players you watch grow and mature into such a great player,” Brown said. “She will be missed. I can’t wait to follow her college career.”