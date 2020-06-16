Until 2020, most high school seniors did not have to worry about whether or not they would have a prom, but COVID-19 not only put an end to prom, it also put an end to just about everything every senior looks forward to attending.
When Charles Page High School seniors were notified that their senior prom was canceled, a group of moms weren’t going to stand for it. Michelle and Keri Pearson decided to organize a Barn Prom for their daughters and several of their senior friends and their dates. There were about 40 Sand Springs seniors in attendance.
The “Barn Prom 2020” took place on Saturday, May 30 at P Bar S Ranch, located just north of Sand Springs, and the local rancher donated the use of his barn for the evening.
There were light snacks and drinks, and they had a DJ and danced the night away, making memories that will last a lifetime.
Cobles Flowers in Sand Springs donated the main flower piece for the food table and all donations to the seniors were put to good use.
Several other private proms, funded by parents, were held for Sand Springs seniors over the past two months.
In early March, the COVID-19 outbreak forced the closure of churches, businesses, and schools, and the school closures meant prom would be canceled and graduation postponed.
The CPHS graduation is slated for Saturday, June 27 at Sand Springs’ Memorial Stadium.
The Students that attended were: Hunter Rotramel, Avery Tanner, Nicolas Hancock, Kamie Pearson, Josh Fincannon, Madison Burris, Braden Dahl, Sydney Boyd, Hayden Butler, Kendal Pearson, Jerret Haley, Jordyn Pearson, Scotty Harless, Kallie Rice, Tatum Denton, Hayden Baker, Jailee Williams, Kandis Rice, Seth Jones, Malery Martin, Zach Ruff, Jolee McAnally, Nate Campbell, Chase Smith, Haiden Stabb, Mattie Gunsolus, Bryson Chase, Rhiannon Sellers, McKenzie Harris, Devon Richardson, Killie Clark and Vanessa Wyrick.