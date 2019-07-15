SouthSide Coneys hosted a ribbon cutting celebration July 15.
Church That Matters took over ownership of Terry’s Classic Coneys in the Prattville Shopping Center at 1 W. 41st Street in April and re-branded as Southside Coneys.
Church That Matters Pastor Rusty Gunn said they hosted drawings throughout the day Monday as part of the festivities.
Staff has since re-painted and re-branded the shop from a red and black, classic cars theme to a black and gold Sandite sports theme.
Gunn previously told the Leader they make the chili in house and expanded the menu to include popular pulled pork sandwiches, stuffed potatoes, nachos, tamales and more. They have a Happy Hour from 3-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays for $1 coneys and drinks and offer specials throughout the week.
The church operates Prattville Market, a booth rental and resale shop in the same shopping center and Lee’s Charburgers, a food truck that operated throughout 2018. Gunn said they plan to re-open Lee’s at some point.