2020-02-05 ssl-spellingbee

Reece Barnett, 9, recently won his school’s spelling bee at Berryhill. Grades 3rd through 6th competed and there were 14 contestants. Barnett, a third grader, won after 19 rounds, beating several older students. Barnett lives in Sand Springs and is the son of Sand Springs police officer Brian Barnett and Morgan Barnett. COURTESY

