The Case Community Center was filled with the aroma of chili Friday, Feb. 28 for the 28th Annual Ed Dubie Rotary Chili Cook-off.
For the past 28 years, businesses have thrown their hats into the ring to see who has the best chili in Sand Springs. From deer chili to white chili, and spicy chili to flaming hot chili, the contest had it all.
There was even an “undercover vegan chili.”
The case center was completely full of chili enthusiasts, and the chili almost ran out in about 30 minutes. The fundraising event is first-come, first-serve, and the chili goes fast.
Sand Springs Police Chief Mike Carter, a chili connoisseur, likes the competition.
“(The police department) likes this event,” Carter said. “The event is peppered with great people and the competition heats up every year.”
Tulsa’s First Deputy County Treasurer, and former Sand Springs city council member, John Fothergill, has entered several times and is still looking for his first-ever chili contest win.
“I love competing, and the goal is to win, but I know that no matter (what) we raise money for a great cause and feed a big portion of Sand Springs,” Fothergill said.
He also said he’s figured out how the winners win, and he is already preparing for next year.
The Sand Springs Rotary Club raises the money for the organization and 90 percent goes to local projects that affect the Sand Springs area.
Cody Worrell, of Rib Crib, cooks meat all day, every day, and he is a staple at the chili cook-off each year.
“… Each year, we have anywhere from 30 to 40 roasters of chili along with about 400 attendees of the event. It is a lot of fun to win but just as much fun serving chili and getting to visit with a lot of people for a great cause,” Worrell said.
Rib Crib, BancFirst, the Sand Springs police and Fire Departments, Fred Ballard Insurance, and Green Country Federal Credit Union were on hand, just to name a few.
The winners will be announced next week.