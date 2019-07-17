Children will get to enjoy the splash pad at Case Community Park this summer after all.
The splash pad’s been closed since the park was inundated with six or seven feet of water during the May and June floods, but re-opens at 9 a.m. July 19. The splash pad is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. during the season.
Parks Director Jeff Edwards said parks officials were able to find a temporary power source to re-open the splash pad.
The walking/biking trail is also open, the soccer fields are ready for play, the disc golf area is open, the shelters are available for rent again and the BMX track is hosting races the weekend of July 19.
The BMX track is the only part of the park with power as of July 15 and Edwards previously told the Leader power will likely be restored to the park in sections.
The playgrounds and restrooms remain closed and the softball fields will need dirt work to re-open.
Edwards said while there are no restrooms open yet, they do have portable amenities in the park.