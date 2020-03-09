CPHS golf
SAPULPA — Both Charles Page High School golf teams got the season started last week, both competing at the Olive Golf Classic at the Sapulpa Municipal Golf Course.
For the Sand Springs boys, Cole Hight led the way with an 80. The Sandites finished 11th as a team with Jared Jenkins (90), Sam Higgins (93), Seth Benton (99), Carter Shyers (102), Mack Taylor (103) and Hunter Brenner (104) rounding out Sand Springs’ scores.
In the girls tournament, Gina Foster carded a 104 with Wanageeska Williams at 114 and Madison Chambers at 116.
Catoosa’s Emily Vang won the tournament with a 75 and Wagoner won the team title with a 352, beating Perkins-Tryon by eight strokes.
The Sand Springs girls will play next at Oak Tree Golf Club in Edmond with tournaments later in the week at Bailey Ranch in Owasso and Ponca City Country Club.
The boys will play in the Guthrie tournament at Cedar Valley Golf Course.
CPHS track
OWASSO — Charles Page High School began its track season in Owasso on March 4. The Sand Springs girls finished 10th with 16 points and the boys were 11th with 15 points.
Leading the way for the Sand Springs boys was Joseph Mattison in the 100-meter dash with a fourth-place finish at 11.90 seconds. Edmond North’s LeBron Jones led the pack at 11.61. Mattison was also fourth in the long jump at 19 feet, 2 inches with Owasso’s Payton Lusk winning at 20 feet, 4.25 inches.
Alejandro Lopez also secured points for the Sandites in sixth place in the 800-meter run at 2:05.
For the girls, it was Annaston Wiseley securing team points in fourth place in the 400-meter dash at 1:04 — three seconds off the winning pace set by Edmond North’s Abby Graves at 1:01.
The next track meet for Sand Springs will be Thursday at the Union Invitational.