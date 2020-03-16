TRACK AND FIELD
Sandite track teams collect 22 points each at Union
TULSA — Both Charles Page High School track teams finished up with 22 points apiece at the Union Invitational last week.
For the girls, Erika Baker finished fourth in the 3,200-meter run at 13:10. Holland Hall’s Libby Rowland was the event winner at 12:18.
In the girls long jump, Sand Springs’ Journey Armstead finished fifth at 14 feet, 5 inches. It was Broken Arrow’s Kyra Heald with a winning jump of 16 feet, 10.5 inches.
On the boys side, Sand Springs’ Riley Magee put forth the team’s best performance of the day in the discus with a throw of 135 feet, 6 inches. Only Holland Hall’s Owen Ostroski finished ahead of him with a toss of 150 feet, 3 inches.
Sand Springs’ Alejandro Lopez was sixth in the 800-meter run at 2:04 — five seconds off the winning pace set by Holland Hall’s Jake Martens.
The Sandites’ Alex Ross was sixth in the 300-meter hurdles at 44 seconds, while Broken Arrow’s Zach McGowan was first at 40.68.
SOFTBALL
Softball stomps Highway 97 rival
Charles Page High School started out the slowpitch softball season with a 20-1 blowout victory over Highway 97 rival Sapulpa.
Jaden Jordan led the offensive onslaught with five runs batted in for the Sandites, who saw nearly every batter in the lineup score at least one run.
Jordan, Lauren Hammock, Avery Tanner, Brooklyn Harper, Taylor Skipper and Makenzie Burks all scored two runs apiece, while Madison Lee and Nataley Crawford scored three times each.
The Sandites finished with four extra-base hits, including a double and a home run by Jordan. Lee added a double and Burks had a triple.
Hammock picked up the pitching victory in five innings of work, allowing only two hits.
Next up for Sand Springs will be a matchup with Jenks on March 24.
— Ben Johnson