Owasso defensive coordinator Bobby Klinck celebrates with Omar Barker after he intecepted a pass and ran for a touchdown against Norman in the first round of the 6AI football playoffs Friday, Nov. 15, 2019. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Owasso defensive coordinator Bobby Klinck congratulates Michael Jamerson after their win over Broken Arrow Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Pending board approval, former Jenks High standout Bobby Klinck will be Sand Springs' new head football coach, Sandites athletic director Rod Sitton confirmed Monday.
Klinck guided East Central to a 5A state runner-up finish in 2012 and has been defensive coordinator at Owasso the past three years, helping the Rams win 6A Division I championships in 2017 and 2019.
“I think (Sand Springs is) a great community and I see an administration that is ready to take a step forward and I’m excited that I get a chance to do something about it,” he said.
Klinck replaces Dustin Kinard, dismissed last month after leading the program for 13 seasons. Kinard was 64-76 overall with seven playoff appearances and a 6A Division II state runner-up finish in 2015.
The Sandites were 2-8 this past season.
Klinck, 37, was part of football royal during his Jenks playing days. He rushed for 2,515 yards and 33 TDs over three seasons and also starred on defense, helping lead the Trojans to three consecutive state titles (1998-00).
He received All-State recognition from the Tulsa World and Oklahoma Coaches Association as a senior and the Gatorade Award as Oklahoma player of the year.
A heavily sought collegiate prospect, Klinck signed with the University of Oklahoma and spent two years with the Sooners before finishing his playing career at the University of Tulsa, where he was part of the Golden Hurricane’s Conference USA championship team in 2005.
Klinck returned to TU as a graduate assistant in 2009. Next, he coached receivers at Owasso in 2010 and was defensive coordinator at Muskogee in 2011 before going to East Central for his first head-coaching assignment.
The Cards’ senior-laden 2012 team went 13-1 on the field but had to forfeit four games for using a player determined to be ineligible, unbeknownst to Klinck and his coaching staff. Counting forfeits, Klinck’s two-year mark at East Central was 13-12.
In 2014, Klinck joined David Alexander's new Broken Arrow coaching staff. He spent two years as a Tigers assistant and another at Texas powerhouse Southlake Carroll before moving home to join Bill Blankenship's new Owasso staff in 2017.
Klinck and his wife, Brittany, reside in Collinsville and have a 7-month-old son, Keller.
