Owasso defensive coordinator Bobby Klinck holds 7-month-old son Keller in one arm and the 6A Division I state championship football trophy in the other as he and wife Brittany celebrate the Rams' 14-6 win over Jenks in the title game on Dec. 7 in Edmond. Klinck is about to become new head football coach at Sand Springs. Courtesy

 By MIke Brown

Pending board approval, former Jenks High standout Bobby Klinck will be Sand Springs' new head football coach, Sandites athletic director Rod Sitton confirmed Monday.

Klinck guided East Central to a 5A state runner-up finish in 2012 and has been defensive coordinator at Owasso the past three years, helping the Rams win 6A Division I championships in 2017 and 2019.

“I think (Sand Springs is) a great community and I see an administration that is ready to take a step forward and I’m excited that I get a chance to do something about it,” he said.

Klinck replaces Dustin Kinard, dismissed last month after leading the program for 13 seasons. Kinard was 64-76 overall with seven playoff appearances and a 6A Division II state runner-up finish in 2015.

The Sandites were 2-8 this past season.

