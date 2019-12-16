Pending board approval, former Jenks High standout Bobby Klinck will be Sand Springs' new head football coach, Sandites athletic director Rod Sitton confirmed Monday.
Klinck guided East Central to a 5A state runner-up finish in 2012 and has been defensive coordinator at Owasso the past three years, helping the Rams win 6A Division I championships in 2017 and 2019.
“I think (Sand Springs is) a great community and I see an administration that is ready to take a step forward and I’m excited that I get a chance to do something about it,” he said.
Klinck replaces Dustin Kinard, dismissed last month after leading the program for 13 seasons. Kinard was 64-76 overall with seven playoff appearances and a 6A Division II state runner-up finish in 2015.
The Sandites were 2-8 this past season.