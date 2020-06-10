Central
Arcadia: June 8. Elevation normal, water 80 and stained. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait, dough bait, live bait, punch bait and stinkbait along dam, points and rocks. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows below the dam, around brush structure and standing timber. Report submitted by Dylan King, game warden stationed in Oklahoma County.
Draper: June 9. Elevation below normal, water upper 70s and stained. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, points and standing timber. Crappie fair on minnows and tube jigs around brush structure. Channel catfish good on cut bait along riprap.
Hefner: June 7. Elevation normal, water 82 and clear. Channel and blue catfish fair on chicken liver, shad and worms along channels and main lake. White bass good on crawfish, in-line spinnerbaits and jigs along the dam, points and in coves. Crappie slow on hair jigs, minnows and tube jigs along the dam and main lake. Report submitted by Tim Campbell, game warden stationed in Oklahoma County.
Overholser: June 9. Elevation normal, water 83 and stained. Striped bass hybrids good on chicken liver and flukes in the main lake, around points and shorelines. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait and worms along shorelines. White bass fair on in-line spinnerbaits, jigs and sassy shad around points. Report submitted by Mark Murray, game warden stationed in Oklahoma County.
Thunderbird: June 7. Elevation below normal, water 82 and stained. Channel catfish fair on cut bait and worms along riprap and shorelines. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits and spinnerbaits around brush structure and points. Report submitted by Zach Paulk, game warden stationed in Cleveland County.
Wes Watkins: June 9. Elevation below normal, water 81 and clearing. Channel and blue catfish good on cut bait, punch bait, shrimp, stinkbait and worms along riprap and shorelines. Crappie slow on minnows along channels and standing timber. Report submitted by Mike France, game warden stationed in Pottawatomie County.
Northeast
Bell Cow: June 7. Elevation normal, water 86 and murky. Largemouth bass good on buzz baits, crankbaits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, riprap, standing timber and weed beds. Channel catfish slow on dough bait, stinkbait and worms around brush structure and standing timber. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure, docks and standing timber. Report submitted by Jacob Harriet, game warden stationed in Lincoln County.
Birch: June 6. Elevation above normal, water 70s and murky. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits and plastic baits around brush structure and points. Crappie fair on minnows and jigs around brush structure and the dam. Report submitted by Jeremy Bersche, game warden stationed in Osage County.
Carl Blackwell: November 9. Elevation normal, water 70-73 and cloudy to murky. Striped bass hybrids fair on hair jigs, jigs, small lures, spinnerbaits and tube jigs in the main lake, around points, riprap, rocks and shorelines. Crappie slow on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, docks, riprap and rocks. Channel and blue catfish slow on chicken liver, crawfish, cut bait, live bait, shrimp, stinkbait and worms in coves, main lake, around points, riprap and shorelines. Some channel catfish being caught slip corking crickets and other baits off of rocks and riprap. Flathead catfish slow on live bait off points. Report submitted Vine Mesis, game warden stationed in Logan County.
Chandler: June 7. Elevation normal, water 87 and stained. Largemouth bass fair on buzz baits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, points, rocks and weed beds. Crappie slow on minnows and jigs along the dam and rocks. Flathead catfish slow on live bait and sunfish around points and weed beds. Report submitted by Jacob Harriet, game warden stationed in Lincoln County.
Copan: June 7. Elevation dropping, water upper 70s and clearing. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, live bait, live shad, shad and worms below the dam, along riprap and shorelines. Crappie fair on hair jigs and minnows around brush structure and shorelines. Report submitted by Joe Alexander, game warden stationed in Washington County.
Eucha: June 7. Elevation above normal, water upper 60s and clearing. Largemouth bass good on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, jerk baits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, docks, points, rocks, shorelines and standing timber. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and PowerBait around brush structure, docks and shorelines. Channel catfish good on chicken liver and cut bait below the dam, along channels, creek channels, docks, river channel, river mouth and rocks. White bass good on jigs. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Ft. Gibson: June 8. Elevation above normal, water 80 and 1 ft. clarity. Good times on this lake right now. Many anglers are enjoying success for a variety of species. Fishing below the dam continues to be effective also for paddlefish, white bass and most catfish. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, rocks, shallows and shorelines. White bass good on crankbaits, in-line spinnerbaits, jigs and trolling in areas with nearby bait fish. Blue and channel catfish excellent on goldfish, live bait, shad, sunfish, juglines, trotlines and drifting with multiple tightlines is effective. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Grand: June 7. Elevation above normal, water low 70s and murky. The lake is still above normal elevation, but it is slowly dropping. Largemouth bass good on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, jerk baits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, ,docks, points, rocks and shorelines. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and PowerBait around brush structure, docks and shorelines. Channel catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait and shad below the dam, along channels, creek channels, docks, river channel, river mouth and rocks. Catfish are being caught in good numbers below Pensacola Dam. White bass and crappie are being caught in good numbers on minnows and jigs off of docks. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Greenleaf: June 8. Elevation normal, water 84 and clear. Largemouth bass fair on plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, shallows and standing timber. Bluegill excellent on worms along shallows and shorelines. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Hudson: June 7. Elevation normal, water 74 and stained. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait and shad below the dam. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, points and riprap. Report submitted by Monte Reid, game warden stationed in Mayes County.
Hulah: June 7. Elevation dropping, water upper 60s and clearing. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, live bait, live shad, sunfish and worms below the dam, along riprap and shorelines. Crappie fair on hair jigs, minnows and worms below the dam, around brush structure and shorelines. Report submitted by Joe Alexander, game warden stationed in Washington County.
Kaw: June 8. Elevation 8 ft. above normal, water 70s and muddy. White bass, striped bass hybrids and crappie good on crankbaits, grubs, in-line spinnerbaits, jigs, live shad, minnows, sassy shad, small lures and tube jigs in the main lake, around points, riprap and bridges. Channel, blue and flathead catfish slow on crawfish, cut bait, goldfish, live bait, live shad, shad, stinkbait, sunfish and worms below the dam, along flats, main lake, shallows and shorelines. Paddlefish slow snagging below the dam. Report submitted by Spencer Grace, game warden stationed in Kay County.
Keystone: June 4. Elevation above normal, water 81. Striped bass good on flukes and sassy shad along channels. Largemouth bass and crappie good on crankbaits and jigs along shorelines. Blue catfish good on cut bait along channels. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois: June 5. Elevation above normal, water 60 and murky. River flow remains high. Currently 9800 CFS. Tenkiller is 10 ft. above normal, but slowly falling. Rainbow trout fair on PowerBait below the dam. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
McMurtry: June 8. Elevation above normal, water 87. Bass good along brush piles, dam and weed beds. Crappie fair on minnows and jigs around docks and brush piles. Channel and flathead catfish good on dough bait, chicken liver and worms along channels, points and dam. Report submitted by Lake McMurtry Staff.
Oologah: June 7. Elevation above normal, water stained. Largemouth bass good on plastic baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure and standing timber. Crappie fair on minnows at 14 ft. below the dam, along creek channels and riprap. Blue catfish good on shad and shrimp below the dam and along flats. Report submitted by J.D. Stauffer, game warden stationed in Rogers County.
Skiatook: June 7. Elevation normal, water 70s and clear. Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on live shad and spoons at 10-20 ft. in the main lake. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows around brush structure, standing timber and bridges. Report submitted by Paul Welch, game warden stationed in Osage County.
Sooner: June 7. Elevation normal, water 70s and murky. Saugeye and white bass fair on crankbaits in the main lake and around points. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait and live bait in the discharge and main lake. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.
Spavinaw: June 5. Elevation normal, water upper 60s and murky. Crappie good on jigs and minnows below the dam, around brush structure and in coves. Channel catfish good on cut bait, live bait and live shad along flats and shallows. Report submitted by Kody Moore, game warden stationed in Mayes County.
Webbers Falls: June 8. Elevation above normal, water 84 and murky. Blue and channel catfish excellent on cut bait and shad below the dam. Flathead catfish good on live shad, snagging and sunfish below the dam. Paddlefish fair snagging below the dam. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Northwest
Canton: June 7. Elevation above normal, water clear. Channel catfish excellent on crickets and shad along the dam and riprap. White bass and walleye good on crankbaits in the main lake. Report submitted by Mark Walker, game warden stationed in Blaine County.
Foss: June 8. Elevation 1/2 ft. below normal with gates closed, water upper 70s and clear. Walleye fair on live bait near rocks on the dam in late evenings. Catfish good on stinkbait on the north end close to reserve area. Striped bass hybrids fair surfacing in early morning hours. Crappie slow around docks. Report submitted by Eric Puyear, B & K Bait House.
Ft. Supply: June 8. Elevation above normal, water 84 and murky. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, hotdogs and punch bait below the dam, along channels, discharge and main lake. Report submitted by Jason Badley, game warden stationed in Harper County.