SANDITES FOOTBALL — WEEK 7

Ponca City (3-3, 1-2) at Sand Springs (2-4, 1-2)

When: 7 p.m. Thursday

Where: Memorial Stadium

Notable: The Sandites are in a four-way tie for the fourth and final playoff spot in District 6AII-2. It will be nearly impossible for the Sandites to make the playoffs without defeating Ponca City. Both teams have a district win over Shawnee — Ponca City 21-7 and Sand Springs 21-19. The Sandites have given up 54 points in each of the past two games in road losses at Muskogee and Bartlesville. Ponca City is led by Scott Harmon, in his second year with the Wildcats. Harmon coached state champions in 2004 at Pawnee and 2016 at Hominy. The Wildcats have shown significant improvement after going 0-10 last year and 3-27 over the previous three seasons. Ponca City lost 49-3 last week at top-ranked Bixby.

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World