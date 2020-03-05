BOYS TENNIS

Charles Page High School begins its boys tennis season Tuesday at the Union tournament. The Sandites begin the 2020 season after Logan Bateman and Colby Williamson both qualified for last year’s state tournament in singles play.

Williams will return at No. 1 singles and Tanner Burgess will anchor the Sandites at No. 2 singles.

For Sand Springs coach Drew White, it will be his 17th season at the helm for the boys tennis program.

Sand Springs boys tennis schedule

March 3 - Union tournament

March 7 - Jenks tournament

March 27 - Muskogee tournament

April 13 - Bartlesville tournament

April 27 - Claremore tournament at LaFortune in Tulsa

April 28 - Union tournament

May 11 - regional tournament

May 15-16 - state tournament

BASEBALL

Charles Page High School began its baseball regular season on Monday against District 6A-3 opponent Edmond Memorial, and the Sandites will be chasing a spot in the 6A state tournament after a 22-11 record in 2019.

Kiefer Massey, Ethan Sartin and Brycen Peterman will anchor Sand Springs’ lineup.

Looking ahead to the schedule, Sand Springs schedule Matt Brown said, “Every time you play a 6A schedule, everyone is good. There are no breaks in your schedule.”

Sand Springs baseball schedule

March 2 - vs. Edmond Memorial

March 3 - at Edmond Memorial, 6 p.m.

March 6 - at Shawnee, 6 p.m.

March 7 - vs. Edison, 1 p.m.

March 9 - vs. Putnam West, 6 p.m.

March 10 - at Putnam West, 6 p.m.

March 12 - Owasso festival

March 13 - Owasso festival

March 16 - Pensacola, Florida tournament

March 17 - Pensacola, Florida tournament

March 18 - Pensacola, Florida tournament

March 19 - Pensacola, Florida tournament

March 23 - at Bartlesville, 6 p.m.

March 24 - vs. Bartlesville, 6 p.m.

March 26 - Shawnee tournament

March 27 - Shawnee tournament

March 28 - Shawnee tournament

March 30 - at Broken Arrow, 6 p.m.

March 31 - vs. Broken Arrow, 6 p.m.

April 3 - at Jenks, 6 p.m.

April 6 - at Stillwater, 6 p.m.

April 7 - vs. Stillwater, 6 p.m.

April 10 - at Bixby, 6 p.m.

April 11 - at Edison, 1 p.m.

April 13 - at Enid, 6 p.m.

April 14 - vs. Enid, 6 p.m.

April 16 - vs. Tulsa NOAH, 6 p.m.

April 20 - at Putnam City, 7 p.m.

April 21 - vs. Putnam City, 6 p.m.

April 24 - vs. Sapulpa, 6 p.m.

April 25 - vs. Midwest City, noon

April 27 - vs. McLoud, 6 p.m.

April 30 - vs. Guthrie, 5:30 p.m.

May 1 - vs. Glenpool, 6 p.m.

May 2 - at Westmoore, noon

May 7-9 - Regional tournament

May 14-16 - State tournament 

District 6A-3 opponents

Broken Arrow

Bartlesville

Edmond Memorial

Enid

Putnam City

Putnam City West

Stillwater

​Kirk McCracken 918-581-8315

kirk.mccracken@sandspringsleader.com

Tags