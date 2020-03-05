BOYS TENNIS
Charles Page High School begins its boys tennis season Tuesday at the Union tournament. The Sandites begin the 2020 season after Logan Bateman and Colby Williamson both qualified for last year’s state tournament in singles play.
Williams will return at No. 1 singles and Tanner Burgess will anchor the Sandites at No. 2 singles.
For Sand Springs coach Drew White, it will be his 17th season at the helm for the boys tennis program.
Sand Springs boys tennis schedule
March 3 - Union tournament
March 7 - Jenks tournament
March 27 - Muskogee tournament
April 13 - Bartlesville tournament
April 27 - Claremore tournament at LaFortune in Tulsa
April 28 - Union tournament
May 11 - regional tournament
May 15-16 - state tournament
BASEBALL
Charles Page High School began its baseball regular season on Monday against District 6A-3 opponent Edmond Memorial, and the Sandites will be chasing a spot in the 6A state tournament after a 22-11 record in 2019.
Kiefer Massey, Ethan Sartin and Brycen Peterman will anchor Sand Springs’ lineup.
Looking ahead to the schedule, Sand Springs schedule Matt Brown said, “Every time you play a 6A schedule, everyone is good. There are no breaks in your schedule.”
Sand Springs baseball schedule
March 2 - vs. Edmond Memorial
March 3 - at Edmond Memorial, 6 p.m.
March 6 - at Shawnee, 6 p.m.
March 7 - vs. Edison, 1 p.m.
March 9 - vs. Putnam West, 6 p.m.
March 10 - at Putnam West, 6 p.m.
March 12 - Owasso festival
March 13 - Owasso festival
March 16 - Pensacola, Florida tournament
March 17 - Pensacola, Florida tournament
March 18 - Pensacola, Florida tournament
March 19 - Pensacola, Florida tournament
March 23 - at Bartlesville, 6 p.m.
March 24 - vs. Bartlesville, 6 p.m.
March 26 - Shawnee tournament
March 27 - Shawnee tournament
March 28 - Shawnee tournament
March 30 - at Broken Arrow, 6 p.m.
March 31 - vs. Broken Arrow, 6 p.m.
April 3 - at Jenks, 6 p.m.
April 6 - at Stillwater, 6 p.m.
April 7 - vs. Stillwater, 6 p.m.
April 10 - at Bixby, 6 p.m.
April 11 - at Edison, 1 p.m.
April 13 - at Enid, 6 p.m.
April 14 - vs. Enid, 6 p.m.
April 16 - vs. Tulsa NOAH, 6 p.m.
April 20 - at Putnam City, 7 p.m.
April 21 - vs. Putnam City, 6 p.m.
April 24 - vs. Sapulpa, 6 p.m.
April 25 - vs. Midwest City, noon
April 27 - vs. McLoud, 6 p.m.
April 30 - vs. Guthrie, 5:30 p.m.
May 1 - vs. Glenpool, 6 p.m.
May 2 - at Westmoore, noon
May 7-9 - Regional tournament
May 14-16 - State tournament
District 6A-3 opponents
Broken Arrow
Bartlesville
Edmond Memorial
Enid
Putnam City
Putnam City West
Stillwater