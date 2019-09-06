(Editor’s Note: Information in this column is gathered from police reports and any related public documents. Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges should be filed, innocence or guilt is determined by a court of law.)
ARRESTS
August 30
Jeff Graves, 43, of Sand Springs, was arrested.
Patricia Heeney, 35, of Tulsa, was arrested on complaints of warrants.
Tyler Niemann, 27, of Tulsa, was arrested on a complaint of possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
Tyler Hernandez, 22, of Sapulpa, was arrested on complaints of warrants.
Talmadge Staggs, 38, of Sand Springs, was arrested on complaints of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of paraphernalia and warrants.
August 31
16-year-old, of Sand Springs, arrested on complaint of violation of curfew.
Phillip Bernard, 59, of Tulsa, was arrested on complaints of petty larceny and warrants.
Cody Pepper, 27, of Tulsa, was arrested on a complaint of grand larceny from a retailer.
James Cornelius, 37, of Tulsa, was arrested on a complaint of petty larceny.
Jeremy Allen, 43, of Tulsa, was arrested on complaints of petty larceny, trespassing after forbidden and warrants.
September 1
Luke Nix, 21, of Sapulpa, was arrested on complaints of disobeying a traffic control device, driving while suspended, failure to insure a motor vehicle and possession of marijuana.
Elijah Carmack, 31, of Broken Arrow, was arrested on complaints of disturbing the peace and possession of drug paraphernalia.
September 2
Colby Petit, 19, of Tulsa, was arrested on complaints of warrants.
Christopher Rash, 48, of Tulsa, was arrested on complaints of warrants.
Travis Vawter, 35, was arrested on complaints of warrants.
Brenda Starks, 48, was arrested on a complaint of possession of paraphernalia.
September 3
Vincent Farrara, 20, of Tulsa, was arrested on a complaint of burglary.
Traci Sexon, 28, of Tulsa, was arrested.
Lisa Vann Hooks, 49, of Sand Springs, was arrested.
September 4
Sean Clary, 33, of Sand Springs, was arrested on a complaint of domestic assault and battery and warrants.
Brady Dobyns, 20, of Sand Springs, was arrested on a complaint of public intoxication, speeding and a warrant.
September 5
Walter Smith Jr., 51, of Humble, Texas, was arrested on a complaint of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Terry Harness, 49, of Sand Springs, was arrested on complaints of driving while suspended, improper tag display and a warrant, failure to insure a motor vehicle, defective vehicle suspension and improper tag display.
INCIDENTS
August 30
3:21 a.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 100 block of S. Woodland Drive.
3:38 a.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 1000 block of W. Wekiwa Road.
7:44 a.m. Larceny. 200 block of State Highway 97.
9:52 a.m. Assault physical. 600 block of W. Morrow Road.
10:24 a.m. Pedestrian suspicious. E. 2nd Street.
10:25 a.m. Motor vehicle accident no injury. 400 block of N. Grant Avenue.
11:42 a.m. Drugs. 200 block of S. Adams Road.
11:50 a.m. Disturbance. 700 block of N. Roosevelt Avenue.
1:36 p.m. Burglary. 200 block of N. Main Street.
2:09 p.m. Disturbance. E. 34th Street.
2:16 p.m. Larceny. 200 block of State Highway 97.
2:48 p.m. Larceny. 200 block of State Highway 97. Complainant: Walmart.
3:58 p.m. Trespassing. 200 block of State Highway 97. Complainant: Walmart.
4:44 p.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 11000 block of W. Avery Drive.
5:56 p.m. Motor vehicle accident no injury. 3800 block of State Highway 97. Complainant: Reasors.
6:57 p.m. Assault. E. 41st Street.
7:06 p.m. Phone call threat. 700 block of W. 46th Street.
7:43 p.m. DUI. 200 block of State Highway 97.
8:34 p.m. Missing person. 500 block of Colony Drive.
11:35 p.m. Pedestrian check suspicious. 200 block of S. Adams Road.
August 31
12:01 a.m. Open burn. 3300 block of S. 76th W. Avenue.
2:03 a.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 4000 block of State Highway 97. Complainant: Walgreens.
4:20 a.m. pedestrian suspicious. 2500 block of State Highway 97.
7:44 a.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 100 block of N. Main Street.
8:28 a.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 200 block of State Highway 97.
8:57 a.m. Destruction of property. 600 block of W. 46th Street.
9:24 a.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 1000 block of W. Wekiwa Road.
9:30 a.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 200 block of State Highway 97.
11:14 a.m. Pedestrian suspicious. E. 41st Street.
11:23 a.m. Larceny. 200 block of State Highway 97. Complainant: Walmart.
12:36 p.m. Larceny. 200 block of State Highway 97. Complainant: Walmart.
1:19 p.m. Larceny. 200 block of State Highway 97. Complainant: Walmart.
2:54 p.m. Domestic. W. 51st Street. And State Highway 97.
3:34 p.m. Trespassing. 600 block of W. Morrow Road.
4:42 p.m. Larceny. 200 block of State Highway 97. Complainant: Walmart.
5:06 p.m. DUI. 400 block of E. 2nd Street North.
5:25 p.m. Larceny. 100 block of W. 44th Street.
5:38 p.m. Trespassing. 200 block of State Highway 97. Complainant: Walmart.
6:02 p.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 11000 block of W. Highway 64.
6:06 p.m. Larceny. 3300 block of S. 113th W. Avenue.
7:12 p.m. Fighting. 1100 block of E. Charles Page Boulevard. Complainant: Budget Inn.
7:54 p.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 1000 block of N. Franklin Avenue.
7:56 p.m. Larceny. 200 block of State Highway 97. Complainant: Walmart.
9:53 p.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 100 block of E. 38th Street. Complainant: Sonic.
September 1
12:06 a.m. Larceny. 200 block of State Highway 97.
2:09 a.m. Larceny. 200 block of State Highway 97. Complainant: Walmart.
9:12 a.m. Domestic. 700 block of W. 26th Street.
9:50 a.m. Vandalism. 7300 block of W. 36th Street.
10:31 a.m. Disturbance. 3400 block of S. Evans Court.
10:54 a.m. Motor vehicle accident no injury.200 block of State Highway 97.
11:04 a.m. Domestic. 3400 block of S. Evans Court.
11:35 a.m. Burglary. 200 block of N. Main Street. Complainant: Coble’s Flowers.
2:07 p.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 200 block of State Highway 97. Complainant: Walmart.
2:21 p.m. Fraud. 600 block of W. Morrow Road.
2:23 p.m. Disturbance. 3400 S. Evans Court.
3:19 p.m. Motor vehicle accident no injury. 1000 block of N. Roosevelt Avenue.
3:25 p.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 100 block of N. Main Street.
3:36 p.m. Motor vehicle accident no injury. 200 block of N. Wilson Avenue.
3:46 p.m. Larceny. 700 block of E. Charles Page Boulevard. Complainant: Atwoods.
4:12 p.m. Larceny. 200 block of State Highway 97.
4:30 p.m. Disturbance. 400 block of E. Plaza Court. Complainant: Subway.
5:08 p.m. Trespassing. 8100 block of W. 41st Street.
5:12 p.m. Larceny. 200 block of State Highway 97. Complainant: Walmart.
6:20 p.m. Larceny. 200 block of State Highway 97.
6:33 p.m. Larceny. 1300 block of E. Colony Circle.
8:08 p.m. Motor vehicle accident no injury. 1100 block of E. Charles Page Boulevard. Complainant: Budget Inn.
8:12 p.m. Pursuit. 4600 block of S. Maple Drive.
9:58 p.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 200 block of State Highway 97.
10:05 p.m. Disturbanc. 500 block of N. Washington Avenue.
September 2
12:16 a.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 200 block of S. Adams Road. Complainant: Kum and Go.
12:32 a.m. Burglary. 20000 block of W. Wekiwa Road.
1:31 a.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 200 block of W. 5th Street.
4:53 a.m. Larceny. 200 block of State Highway 97. Complainant: Walmart.
7:38 a.m. Auto theft. 4700 block of S. Spruce Drive.
8:52 a.m. Destruction of property. 4200 block of S. Sunglo Parkway.
1:52 p.m. Larceny. 1100 block of N. Birch Avenue.
2:06 p.m. Burglary of auto. 200 block of N. Cleveland Avenue.
2:53 p.m. Auto theft recovery. 600 block of W. Morrow Road.
4:55 p.m. Disturbance. W. 32nd Street.
7:46 p.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 3900 block of State Highway 97.
11:59 p.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 200 block of State Highway 97.
September 3
12:15 a.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 8700 block of W. Charles Page Boulevard.
12:29 a.m. Assault. 100 block N. Main Street. Complainant: Office bar.
3:33 a.m. Burglary. 3600 block of S.74th W. Court.
3:54 a.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 4800 block of S. Bermuda Circle.
6:07 a.m. Fraud. 600 block of W. Morrow Road.
8:05 a.m. Burglary of auto. 7400 W. 38th Street.
8:23 a.m. Larceny. 7700 block of W. Parkway Boulevard.
8:27 a.m. Motor vehicle accident no injury. 100 block of N. Main Street.
9:52 a.m. Disturbance. 1100 block of E. Charles Page Boulevard.
12:41 p.m. Burglary of auto. 700 block of W. 27th Court.
1:04 p.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 200 block of W. 10th Street North.
1:23 p.m. Burglary of auto. 700 block of W. 27th Court.
1:32 p.m. Auto theft. 4900 block of S. Bahama Avenue.
1:47 p.m. Motor vehicle accident no injury. 600 block of W. Morrow Road.
3:34 p.m. Motor vehicle accident no injury. 300 block of W. 45th Place.
3:38 p.m. Larceny. 600 block of W. Morrow Road.
3:52 p.m. Assault. 1100 block of N. Main Street.
5:01 p.m. Disturbance. 800 block of N. Cleveland Avenue.
5:42 p.m. Burglary of auto. 7300 block of W. 36th Street.
8:15 p.m. Motor vehicle accident no injury. 300 block of E. 44th Street.
11:32 p.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 900 block of N. Franklin Avenue.
September 5
12:24 a.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 1100 block of E. Charles Page Boulevard.
12:25 a.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 5100 block of S. 113th W. Avenue.
12:25 a.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 8700 block of W. Charles Page Boulevard.
3:31 a.m. Pedestrian suspicious. W. Alexander Boulevard. Complainant: El Maguey.
3:36 a.m. Larceny. State Highway 97. Complainant: McDonald’s.
8:37 a.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 3800 block of S. Nassau Avenue.
9:33 a.m. Fraud. 3800 block of S. 113th W. Avenue. Complainant: American Heritage Bank.
10:15 a.m. Auto theft. 3400 block of S. Walnut Creek Drive.
11:54 a.m. Vandalism. 200 block of W. 43rd Street.
12:13 p.m. Motor vehicle accident no injury. 500 block of N. Adams Road.
1:22 p.m. Larceny. 100 block of W. 4th Street North.
1:55 p.m. Larceny. 3600 block of S. 74th W. Court.
2:18 p.m. Harassment. 600 block of W. Morrow Road.
4:12 p.m. Pedestrian suspicious. E. 41st Street South and State Highway 97.
6:52 p.m. Motor vehicle accident no injury. 8100 block of W. Keystone Expressway.
7:14 p.m. Larceny. 500 block of N. McKinley Avenue.
10:26 p.m. Pedestrian suspicious. State Highway 97.
11:08 p.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 7800 block of W. Parkway Boulevard.
11:09 p.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 200 block of State Highway 97. Complainant: Walmart.