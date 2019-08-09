(Editor’s Note: Information in this column is gathered from police reports and any related public documents. Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges should be filed, innocence or guilt is determined by a court of law.)
ARRESTS
August 8
Joshua Wrobel, 49, of Sand Springs, was arrested on complaints of warrants.
Breana Wilson, 33, of Hominy, was arrested on complaints of warrants.
Leonard Scroggins, 47, of Tulsa, was arrested on complaints of warrants.
Leawna Bruton, 51, of Kellyville, was arrested on complaints of a warrant.
Regina Rush, 38, of Sand Springs, was arrested on a complaint of petty larceny.
Misti Collins, 47, of Tulsa, was arrested on a complaint of petty larceny.
INCIDENTS
August 6
2:22 a.m. Pedestrian/suspicious. 8000 block of W. Parkway Boulevard.
4:25 a.m. Pedestrian/suspicious. 3900 block of State Highway 97.
5:10 a.m. Auto theft. 1000 block of N. Douglas Avenue
7:16 a.m. Pedestrian/suspicious. 200 block of S. Adams Road.
9:20 a.m. Pedestrian/suspicious. 200 block of State Highway 97.
10:56 a.m. Traffic stop. 200 block of S. Adams Road.
11:22 a.m. Pedestrian/suspicious. 600 block of W. Wekiwa Road.
12:10 p.m. Motor vehicle accident-no injury. 200 block of State Highway 97.
2:20 p.m. Traffic stop. 4000 block of S. Rawson Road.
2:39 p.m. Traffic stop. 4100 block of S. Rawson Road.
4:31 p.m. Disturbance. 200 block of State Highway 97.
4:57 p.m. Pedestrian/suspicious. 400 block of W. Morrow Road.
6:00 p.m. Pedestrian/suspicious. 100 block of E. Broadway Street.
7:49 p.m. Disturbance. 11000 block of W. Highway 51.
8:39 p.m. Traffic stop. 4100 block of S. Rolling Oaks.
9:09 p.m. Traffic stop. 1400 block of E. Charles Page Boulevard.
9:35 p.m. Destroyed property. 600 block of W. Morrow Road.
9:44 p.m. Traffic stop. 100 block of W. 41st Street.
9:56 p.m. Traffic stop. 3400 block of State Highway 97.
10:08 p.m. Traffic stop. 4000 block of State Highway 97.
10:21 p.m. Traffic stop. 200 block of W. 41st Street.
11:29 p.m. Pedestrian/suspicious. 8000 block of W. Parkway Boulevard.
August 7
12:23 a.m. Traffic stop. 3200 block of State Highway 97.
1:51 a.m. Traffic stop. 7700 block of W. 41st Street.
2:04 a.m. Traffic stop. 100 block of N. Cleveland Avenue.
4:07 a.m. Shots fired. 400 block of E. 6th Street.
8:03 a.m. Pedestrian/suspicious. 100 block of E. 2nd Street.
8:20 a.m. Motor vehicle accident-no injury. 600 block of W. Morrow Road.
9:24 a.m. Larceny. 100 block of S. Adams Road. Complainant: Riverview Wine and Spirits.
12:50 p.m. Larceny. 200 block of State Highway 97. Complainant: Walmart
1:27 p.m. Motor vehicle accident—no injury. 4600 block of S. 129th W. Avenue.
2:15 p.m. Larceny. 600 block of W. Morrow Road.
2:58 p.m. DUI. 200 block of State Highway 97.
3:13 p.m. Fraud. 300 block of W. 2nd Street.
4:14 p.m. Burglary. 4300 block of Sunburst West.
6:59 p.m. Larceny.200 block of State Highway 97. Complainant: Walmart.
7:34 p.m. Traffic stop. 3400 block of State Highway 97.
8:18 p.m. Larceny. 1000 block of N. Cedar Avenue.
8:52 p.m. Traffic stop. 300 block of N. Main Street.
10:34 p.m. Traffic stop. 5100 block of State Highway 97.
10:48 p.m. Traffic stop. 700 block of N. Highway 97.
11;02 p.m. Fighting. 600 block of N. Roosevelt Avenue.