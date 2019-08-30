(Editor’s Note: Information in this column is gathered from police reports and any related public documents. Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges should be filed, innocence or guilt is determined by a court of law.)
ARRESTS
August 22
Lucas McNabb, 41, of Tulsa, was arrested on complaints of warrants.
Beau Mongold, 38, was arrested on a complaint of kidnapping.
Anthony Bare, 38, of Sand Springs, was arrested on complaints of possession of paraphernalia, public intoxication and possession of marijuana.
August 24
Rodney Carpenter, 41, was arrested on complaints of improper left turn and DUI.
August 25
Rachael Harger, 31, was arrested on complaints of a warrant.
Dava Dawne Bieber, 22, of Sand Springs, was arrested on complaints of warrants.
Jeff Graves, 43, was arrested on complaints of public intoxication and a warrant.
August 26
David Waller, 31, of Tulsa, was arrested on complaints of resisting arrest, petty larceny and a warrant.
August 28
Anita Fogleman, 41, of Tulsa, was arrested on complaints of improper right turn, driving while suspended/revoked/canceled, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a controlled dangerous substance and more.
James Margason, 46, of Tulsa, was arrested on complaints of domestic assault and battery, expired tag, driving while suspended and warrants.
Alex Walker, 49, of Sand Springs, was arrested on a complaint of possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
August 29
Tyler Ogden, 29, of Tulsa, was arrested on complaints of domestic assault and warrants.
16-year-old, of Sand Springs, arrested.
17-year-old, of Tulsa, arrested.
Brennan Davis, 23, of Sand Springs, arrested on complaints of petty larceny, trespassing and warrants.
Tre’Vaun Wilson, 21, of Tulsa, was arrested on complaints of DUI, driving while suspended, failure to insure, failure to register, possession of marijuana and warrants.
Ely Amerson, 35, of Tulsa, was arrested on complaints of public intoxication and warrants.
Aaron Sinor, 41,of Sapulpa, was arrested on complaints of warrants.
INCIDENTS
August 22
12:25 a.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 200 block of S. Adams Road. Complainant: Kum and Go.
2:46 a.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 300 block of W. 2nd Street. Complainant: Taco Bell.
2:49 a.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 200 block of State Highway 97. Complainant: QuikTrip (North).
3:29 a.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 200 block of State Highway 97. Complainant: Walmart.
3:40 a.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 100 block of N. Adams Road.
4:07 a.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 100 block of N. Adams Road.
9:00 a.m. Burglary. 7800 block of W. Parkway Boulevard. Complainant: Hampton Inn.
9:46 a.m. Fraud. 600 block of W. Morrow Road.
10:20 a.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 11000 block of W. Avery Drive.
10:22 a.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 100 block of N. Adams Road.
10:35 a.m. Vandalism. 600 block of W. Morrow Road.
12:07 p.m. Disturbance. 1100 block of E. Charles Page Boulevard. Complainant: Carl’s Jr.
12:52 p.m. DUI. 400 block of N. Highway 97T.
12:54 p.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 200 block of State Highway 97. Complainant: Walmart.
1:26 p.m. Fraud. 600 block of E. 10th Street. Complainant: Oxford’s.
2:15 p.m. Fraud. 600 block of W. Morrow Road.
2:51 p.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 200 block of N. Grant Avenue.
4:18 p.m. Larceny. 200 block of State Highway 97. Complainant: Walmart.
4:48 p.m. Motor vehicle accident-no injury. 200 block of State Highway 97.
5:11 p.m. Fraud. 600 block of W. Morrow Road.
5:16 p.m. Missing person. 13000 block of W. 60th Street.
5:33 p.m. Larceny. 100 block of W. 34th Street.
5:45 p.m. Phone call threatening. 700 block of N. Greenview Circle.
6:40 p.m. Larceny. 700 block of E. Charles Page Boulevard. Complainant: Dollar Tree.
8:13 p.m. Larceny. 4000 block of State Highway 97.
August 23
2:15 a.m. Burglary. 1100 block of W. Wekiwa Road.
2:45 a.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 100 block of S. Adams Road.
5:31 a.m. Motor vehicle accident no injury. 12000 block of W. Keystone Expressway.
7:30 a.m. Motor vehicle accident-no injury. 2300 block of State Highway 97.
3:17 p.m. Auto theft. W.31st Street.
3:54 p.m. Larceny. 700 block of E. Charles Page Boulevard. Complainant: Dollar Tree.
4:02 p.m. Larceny. 700 block of W. 28th Court.
4:24 p.m. Fraud. 600 block of W. Morrow Road.
6:47 p.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 500 block of N. Washington Avenue.
10:19 p.m. Disturbance. 200 block of S. Lake Drive. Complainant: Magnuson Hotel.
11:39 p.m. Assault. 4200 block of Sunburst East.
August 24
3:26 a.m. Domestic. 100 block of W. 55th Street South.
7:26 a.m. Burglary. 600 block of W. Antigua Drive.
9:27 a.m. Larceny. 500 block of E. Plaza Court. Complainant: Dollar General North.
9:29 a.m. Disturbance. 7800 block of W. Parkway Boulevard. Complainant: Hampton Inn.
9:45 a.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 400 block of N. Cleveland Avenue.
10:21 a.m. Larceny. 600 block of W. Morrow Road.
11:53 a.m. Auto theft recovery. 1000 block of N. Main Street.
11:56 a.m. Vandalism. 4900 block of S. Spruce Drive.
1:00 p.m. Motor vehicle accident no injury. 200 block of State Highway 97.
1:43 p.m. Auto theft. 1100 block of E. Charles Page Boulevard. Complainant: Auto Source.
3:21 p.m. Larceny. 3400 block of S. 113th W. Avenue.
3:28 p.m. Burglary. 2500 block of S. River City Park Road.
3:52 p.m. Fraud. 4600 block of S. Maple Drive.
3:54 p.m. Vandalism. 400 block of W. Trinidad Drive.
4:12 p.m. Domestic. 8000 block of W. Parkway Boulevard.
4:33 p.m. Disturbance. 400 block of E. Plaza Court. Complainant: Subway.
6:19 p.m. Disturbance. 700 block of E. Charles Page Boulevard.
6:40 p.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 500 block of N. Franklin Avenue.
7:42 p.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 700 block of E. Charles Page Boulevard. Complainant: Atwoods.
8:15 p.m. Disturbance. W. 32nd Street.
10:09 p.m. Burglary of auto. 7700 block of W. Parkway Boulevard.
11:12 p.m. Fraud. 200 block of State Highway 97.
August 25
12:39 a.m. Runaway. 200 block of State Highway 97.
12:46 a.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 1200 block of E. 7th Street.
5:46 a.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 8100 block of W. Charles Page Boulevard.
9:00 a.m. Larceny. 500 block of E. Plaza Court. Complainant: Dollar General North.
10:55 a.m. Disturbance. 200 block of State Highway 97. Complainant: Walmart.
1:48 p.m. Fraud. 200 block of E. 2nd Street. Complainant: Sakura.
3:06 p.m. Larceny. 200 block of State Highway 97. Complainant: Walmart.
3:23 p.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 200 block of N. McKinley Avenue.
3:52 p.m. Pedestrian suspicious.400 block of E. Broadway Street.
5:27 p.m. Burglary. 500 block of W. 44th Street.
5:55 p.m. Larceny. 200 block of State Highway 97. Complainant: Walmart.
7:30 p.m. Destruction of property. 2500 block of S. River City Park Road.
9:06 p.m. Assault. 20000 block of W. 6th Street.
August 26
12:29 a.m. Motor vehicle accident leaving the scene. 7400 block of W. 39th Street.
5:30 a.m. Kidnap/abduct. E. 41st Street South.
7:47 a.m. Motor vehicle accident no injury. 8100 block of W. Park Road.
11:31 a.m. Fraud. 200 block of State Highway 97. Complainant: Walmart.
12:09 p.m. Motor vehicle accident no injury. 2400 block of State Highway 97.
2:46 p.m. Fraud. 600 block of W. Morrow Road.
3:12 p.m. Auto theft. 100 block of S. Woodland Drive. Complainant: Parker Plastic.
3:56 p.m. Assault. 400 block of E. 6th Street.
4:06 p.m. Larceny. 600 block of E. Charles Page Boulevard. Complainant: Stage.
7:41 p.m. Motor vehicle accident-no injury. 4100 block of S. 113th W. Avenue.
8:25 p.m. Disturbance. 4900 block of S. Bermuda Avenue.
9:13 p.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 3700 block of State Highway 97. Complainant: Dollar General South.
10:26 p.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 4000 block of State Highway 97.
August 27
12:58 a.m. Larceny. 7700 block of W. Parkway Boulevard.
2:56 a.m. Burglary of auto. 4600 block of S. Spruce Drive.
6:58 a.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 700 block of E. Charles Page Boulevard.
8:01 a.m. Disturbance. 200 block of State Highway 97. Complainant: Walmart.
9:23 a.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 300 block of N. Cleveland Avenue.
9:34 a.m. Disturbance. 4000 block of State Highway 97. Complainant: Super Save.
11:26 a.m. Larceny. 200 block of State Highway 97. Complainant: Cox Cash Saver.
12:01 p.m. Larceny. 500 Colony Drive.
3:15 p.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 1300 block of E. Charles Page Boulevard. Complainant: PSO training.
6:02 p.m. Burglary. 20000 block of W. 5th Street.
6:38 p.m. Motor vehicle accident no injury. 4100 block of State Highway 97.
10:34 p.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 500 block of N. Main Street.
August 28
12:42 a.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 8700 block of W. Charles Page Boulevard. Complainant: Keystone Chevrolet.
1:08 a.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 700 block of N. Industrial Avenue.
1:15 a.m. Shots fired. 1100 block of E. Charles Page Boulevard.
2:18 a.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 8100 block of W. Charles Page Boulevard.
3:34 a.m. Vehicle Check. 1200 block of E. 9th Street.
4:25 a.m. Domestic. 400 block of W. Wekiwa Road.
1:43 p.m. Burglary. 1000 block of N. Wilson Avenue.
2:13 p.m. Motor vehicle accident-no injury. 3500 block of S. 113th W. Avenue.
3:07 p.m. Motor vehicle accident-no injury. 2500 block of S. 113th W. Avenue.
3:25 p.m. Motor vehicle accident-no injury. 2500 block of W. Highway 412.
3:59 p.m. Larceny. 200 block of State Highway 97. Complainant: Walmart.
5:05 p.m. Fraud. 200 block of S. Apple Creek Drive.
5:16 p.m. Domestic. 1200 block of E. 14th Court.
5:19 p.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 3900 block of State Highway 97.
6:45 p.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 400 block of N. Main Street.
7:44 p.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 800 block of N. 81st Avenue W. Complainant: Blossom Day Care.
9:31 p.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 200 block of S. Lake Drive.
10:42 p.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 4000 block of S. 113th W. Avenue.
11:06 p.m. Pedestrian suspicious. E. 41st Street South.
11:52 p.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 500 block of N. Lincoln Avenue.
11:55 p.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 100 block of N. Wilson Avenue.
August 29
12:36 a.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 1000 block of N. Adams Road.
4:03 a.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 1200 block of W. Wekiwa Road.
7:00 a.m. DUI. 200 block of State Highway 97. Complainant: QuikTrip North.
7:30 a.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 200 block of N. Lincoln Avenue.
8:25 a.m. Disturbance. 3100 block of S. Skylane Drive.
8:48 a.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 300 block of E. Broadway Street.
8:55 a.m. Burglary of auto. 1200 block of E. Old North Road.
9:07 a.m. Threats. 100 block of N. Wilson Avenue.
9:29 a.m. Fraud. W. 44th Street.
9:39 a.m. Fraud. 11000 block of W. 57th Place.
9:53 a.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 9800 block of W. Highway 64.
9:56 a.m. Destruction of property. 700 block of W. 41st Street.
10:13 a.m. Burglary of auto. 1100 block of N. Cedar Place.
10:45 a.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 4100 block of State Highway 97.
12:00 p.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 500 block of N. Adams Road.
1:15 p.m. Larceny. 200 block of State Highway 97. Complainant: Walmart.
2:34 p.m. Fraud. 600 block of W. Morrow Road.
3:03 p.m. Motor vehicle accident no injury. 3900 block of State Highway 97.
3:50 p.m. Larceny. 200 block of State Highway 97. Complainant: Walmart.
4:00 p.m. Motor vehicle accident no injury. 3800 block of State Highway 97.
5:11 p.m. Larceny. 200 block of State Highway 97. Complainant: Walmart.
8:56 p.m. Motor vehicle accident with injury. 1300 block of E. Old North Road.
10:08 p.m. Burglary of auto. 300 block of S. Apple Creek Drive.
11:34 p.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 700 block of W. 41st Street South.