(Editor’s Note: Information in this column is gathered from police reports and any related public documents. Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges should be filed, innocence or guilt is determined by a court of law.)
ARRESTS
August 15
Juvenile arrested
August 16
Linda Wiemers, 47, of Kansas, was arrested on a complaint of petty larceny.
Brian Fox, 32, of Sapulpa, was arrested on complaints of petty larceny, obstructing an officer and trespassing after being forbidden.
August 17
Jesse Rodriguez, 33, of Sand Springs, was arrested on complaints of warrants.
Madison Boys, 20, of Tulsa, was arrested on a complaint of petty larceny from a retailer.
Steffan Ward, 46, of Tulsa, was arrested on complaints of possession of a stolen vehicle and driving while suspended or revoked.
Jasmine Hart, 25, of Tulsa, was arrested on a complaint of possession of paraphernalia.
August 19
Juvenile arrested
August 20
Juvenile arrested
August 21
Juvenile arrested
INCIDENTS
August 15
12:41 a.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 4000 block of State Highway 97.
3:57 a.m. Auto theft recovery. 200 block of State Highway 97. Complainant: Walmart.
11:10 a.m. Motor vehicle accident no injury. 400 block of E. 6th Street.
11:45 a.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 3400 block of S. 113th W. Avenue.
12:22 p.m. Disturbance. 1600 block of W. Wekiwa Road.
12:27 p.m. Larceny. 200 block of State Highway 97. Complainant: Walmart.
12:28 p.m. Larceny. 200 block of State Highway 97. Complainant: Walmart.
2:33 p.m. Larceny. 200 block of State Highway 97. Complainant: Walmart.
4:36 p.m. Missing person. 600 block of W. Morrow Road.
7:01 p.m. Motor vehicle accident no injury. 200 black of State Highway 97.
8:25 p.m. Larceny. 600 block of N. Industrial Avenue.
August 16
12:15 a.m. Motor vehicle accident no injury. 200 block of S. Adams Road. Complainant: Sonic.
1:26 a.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 200 block of W. Alexander Boulevard.
3:30 a.m. Pedestrian check suspicious. 200 block of State Highway 97.
8:45 a.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 400 block of W. Wekiwa Road.
11:41 a.m. Burglary. 600 block of N. Industrial Avenue.
11:43 a.m. Fraud. 600 block of W. Morrow Road.
11:54 a.m. Motor vehicle accident no injury. 200 block of State Highway 97.
12:21 p.m. Larceny. 200 block of State Highway 97. Complainant: Walmart.
1:17 p.m. Larceny. 1000 block of S. 204th W. Avenue.
3:42 p.m. Threats. 200 block of S. Lake Drive.
3:58 p.m. Fraud. 600 block of W. Morrow Road.
4:33 p.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 11000 block of W. Highway 64.
4:36 p.m. Motor vehicle accident no injury no injury. 200 block of State Highway 97.
5:46 p.m. Larceny. 200 block of State Highway 97. Complainant: Walmart.
8:51 p.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 500 block of N. Garfield Avenue.
10:06 p.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 7400 block of W. 7th Street.
10:23 p.m. Motor vehicle accident with injury. 200 block of E. 41st Street.
August 17
1:14 a.m. Assault. 300 block of N. Lincoln Avenue.
1:45 a.m. Drugs. 1100 block of N. Hickory Avenue.
2:47 a.m. Fighting. 600 block of N. Roosevelt Avenue.
3:20 a.m. Disturbance. 600 block of N. Roosevelt Avenue.
3:38 a.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 400 block of W. Wekiwa Road.
4:04 a.m. Disturbance. 600 block of N. Roosevelt Avenue.
9:32 a.m. Motor vehicle accident no injury. W. 51st Street and State Highway 97.
10:23 a.m. Disturbance. 200 block of State Highway 97.
11:28 a.m. Burglary. 200 block of N. Grant Avenue.
11:49 a.m. Burglary. 600 block of W. 8th Street.
11:50 a.m. Larceny. 700 block of N. Industrial Avenue.
11:57 a.m. Larceny. 200 block of State Highway 97. Complainant: Walmart.
1:35 p.m. Burglary of auto. 200 block of W. Morrow Road.
3:27 p.m. Trespassing. 200 block of State Highway 97.
3:58 p.m. Larceny. 1200 block of N. Maple Avenue.
6:12 p.m. Larceny. 3300 block of S. 113th W. Avenue.
9:03 a.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 100 block of S. Adams Road.
9:56 a.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 12000 block of W. Highway 51.
10:12 p.m. Domestic. 20000 block of W. Wekiwa Road.
August 18
7:33 a.m. Auto theft. 1100 block of N. Garfield Avenue.
11:00 a.m. Motor vehicle accident no injury. 7700 block of W. Parkway Boulevard.
11:57 a.m. Larceny. 200 block of State Highway 97. Complainant: Walmart.
12:47 p.m. Threats. 400 block of E. Plaza Court.
12:51 p.m. Domestic. 800 block of N. Grant Avenue.
1:17 p.m. Physical arrest. 400 block of W. Wekiwa Road.
2:19 p.m. Larceny. 3700 block of State Highway 97. Complainant: Dollar General.
4:06 p.m. Larceny. 200 block of State Highway 97. Complainant: Walmart.
7:14 p.m. Motor vehicle accident no injury. 600 block of N. Franklin Avenue.
7:34 p.m. Destruction of property. 600 block of N. Wilson Avenue.
9:03 p.m. Motor vehicle accident no injury. 3800 block of S. 113th W. Avenue.
August 19
2:18 a.m. Runaway. 200 block of State Highway 97.
9:16 a.m. Harassment. 300 block of W. 46th Street.
10:05 a.m. Motor vehicle accident with injury. 200 block of N. Wilson Avenue.
10:34 a.m. Burglary. 200 block of N. Grant Avenue.
11:25 a.m. Threats. 600 block of W. Morrow Road.
12:49 p.m. Harassment. 600 block of W. Sunset Avenue.
1:41 p.m. Larceny. 200 block of State Highway 97. Complainant: Walmart.
2:09 p.m. Threats. 600 block of W. Morrow Road.
3:20 p.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 2500 block of State Highway 97.
5:29 p.m. Motor vehicle accident no injury. 300 block of S. Main Street.
7:52 p.m. Burglary. 1200 block of N. Maple Avenue.
August 20
1:45 a.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 300 block of W. 2nd Street North.
8:56 a.m. Motor vehicle accident no injury. 700 block of N. Industrial Avenue.
10:22 a.m. Burglary of auto. 500 block of S. Apple Creek Drive.
4:03 p.m. Sexual assault. 600 block of W. Morrow Road.
4:19 p.m. Motor vehicle accident no injury. 600 block of W. Morrow Road.
4:24 p.m. Larceny. 20000 block of W. Wekiwa Road.
4:39 p.m. Domestic. 100 block of W. 53rd Place South.
6:51 p.m. Larceny. 700 block of E. Charles Page Boulevard. Complainant: Atwoods.
7:25 p.m. Domestic. 200 block of N. Grant Avenue.
8:07 p.m. Domestic. 700 block of W. 26th Street.
10:37 p.m. Destruction of property. 1100 block of N. Cedar Place.
August 21
2:31 a.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 800 block of N. Industrial Avenue.
5:10 a.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 200 block of S. Adams Road. Complainant: Kum and Go.
5:28 a.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 600 block of E. Charles Page Boulevard. Complainant: Stage.
8:40 a.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 400 block of E. Broadway Street.
10:40 a.m. Harassment. 200 block of E. 2nd Street.
11:21 a.m. Larceny. 1000 block of N. Adams Road.
11:23 a.m. Motor vehicle accident, leave scene. 300 block of N. Main Street.
11:27 a.m. Fraud. 600 block of W. Morrow Road.
12:11 p.m. Motor vehicle accident, no injury. 500 N. Adams Road.
12:17 p.m. Larceny. 500 block of W. 41st Street.
12:45 p.m. Auto theft recovery. 600 block of W. Morrow Road.
1:51 p.m. Trespassing. 200 block of N. Main Street.
2:21 p.m. Motor vehicle accident, leave scene. 200 block of State Highway 97. Complainant: Walmart.
4:08 p.m. Motor vehicle accident no injury. 12000 block of W. Highway 64.
4:14 p.m. Vandalism. 200 block of State Highway 97.
5:09 p.m. Larceny. 200 block of State Highway 97.
6:12 p.m. Threats. 600 block of W. Morrow Road.
7:17 p.m. Motor vehicle accident, leave scene. 500 block of W. 26th Street.
7:32 p.m. Disturbance. 300 block of W. 44th Street South.
8:15 p.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 1000 N. Birch Avenue.
10:36 p.m. Motor vehicle accident no injury. 200 block of S. Adams Road.
11:48 p.m. Disturbance. 200 block of S. Lake Drive. Complainant: Magnuson Hotel.