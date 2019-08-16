(Editor’s Note: Information in this column is gathered from police reports and any related public documents. Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges should be filed, innocence or guilt is determined by a court of law.)
ARRESTS
August 13
Dusty Taylor, 39, of Tulsa, was arrested on complaints of warrants.
Brent Sloan, 27, of Sand Springs, was arrested on complaints of warrants.
Lloyd Capps, 60, of Skiatook, was arrested on complaints of warrants.
August 14
Zachary Langdon, 26, of Tulsa, was arrested on complaints of warrants.
Torri Allen, 29, of Tulsa, was arrested on complaints of warrants.
Torri Langdon, 29, of Sand Springs, was arrested on complaints of warrants.
INCIDENTS
August 9
12:17 a.m. Traffic stop. 200 block of State Highway 97.
12:26 a.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 200 block of State Highway 97.
6:16 a.m. Larceny. E. 32nd Place.
6:47 a.m. Larceny. 200 block of State Highway 97.
7:22 a.m. Motor vehicle accident with injury. 10000 block of W. Highway 412.
8:09 a.m. Motor vehicle accident with injury. 400 block of S. Apple Creek Drive.
12:22 p.m. Disturbance. 200 block of N. Main Street.
12:58 p.m. Domestic. 300 block of W. 43rd Street.
12:52 p.m. Fraud. 200 block of E. Broadway Street.
2:57 p.m. Missing person. 200 block of State Highway 97.
3:16 p.m. Auto theft. 600 block of W. Morrow Road.
4:03 p.m. Missing person. 200 block of State Highway 97.
4:11 p.m. Traffic stop. 200 block of State Highway 97.
4:55 p.m. Motor vehicle accident with injury. 11000 block of W. Highway 51.
5:04 p.m. Larceny. 3800 block of State Highway 97.
5:32 p.m. Motor vehicle accident no injury. 4400 block of S. Everett Street.
6:10 p.m. Disturbance. 1300 block of N. McKinley Avenue.
6:30 p.m. Traffic stop. 200 block of S. Adams Road.
6:47 p.m. Traffic stop. 200 block of S. Adams Road.
6:55 p.m. Traffic stop. 9900 block of W. 41st Street.
7:14 p.m. Traffic stop. 8700 block of W. 41st Street.
7:28 p.m. Traffic stop. 8800 block of W. 41st Street.
8:05 p.m. Traffic stop. 7500 block of W. 41st Street.
10:23 p.m. Runaway. 800 block of N. Oak Ridge Drive.
10:57 p.m. Pedestrian/suspicious. 1100 block of E. Charles Page Boulevard.
August 10
12:53 a.m. Kidnap/abduct. 2500 block of S. River City Park Road.
7:07 a.m. Vandalism. 300 block of S. Apple Creek Drive.
8:38 a.m. Auto theft. 200 block of N. Wilson Avenue.
9:00 a.m. Motor vehicle accident no injury. 200 block of N. McKinley Avenue.
10:40 a.m. Property. 400 block of W. Wekiwa Road.
11:42 a.m. Motor vehicle accident no injury. 200 block of State Highway 97.
2:09 p.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 200 block of State Highway 97.
3:25 p.m. Larceny. 200 block of State Highway 97.
3:58 p.m. Auto theft. E. 38th Street.
4:46 p.m. Burglary. 500 block of N. Washington Avenue.
4:59 p.m. Larceny. W. 2nd Street North and N. Grant Avenue.
5:32 p.m. Motor vehicle accident no injury. 500 block of E. Plaza Court.
6:09 p.m. Assault. 2400 block of State Highway 97.
7:31 p.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 400 block of W. Wekiwa Road.
7:48 p.m. Larceny. 200 block of State Highway 97.
8:31 p.m. Auto ped. 4100 block of S. Redbud Drive.
9:36 p.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 17000 block of W. Keystone Expressway.
10:11 p.m. DUI. 500 block of E. Plaza Court.
August 11
12:02 a.m. Traffic stop. 400 block of N. Washington Avenue.
2:41 a.m. Traffic stop. 9100 block of W. Keystone Expressway.
12:08 p.m. Motor vehicle accident no injury. 3100 block of S. Bahama Avenue.
2:00 p.m. Domestic. 1000 block of N. Garfield Avenue.
4:04 p.m. Assault. 400 block of N. Lincoln Avenue.
6:14 p.m. Traffic stop. 200 block of N. Wilson Avenue.
6:52 p.m. Traffic stop. 400 block of W. Wekiwa Road.
7:11 p.m. Traffic stop. 8800 block of W. 41st Street.
7:26 p.m. Traffic stop. 200 block of N. Wilson Avenue.
7:46 p.m. Shots fired. 100 block of S. Apple Creek Drive.
7:52 p.m. Traffic stop. 400 block of N. Highway 97.
9:25 p.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 200 block of N. Garfield Avenue.
11:56 p.m. Disturbance. 100 block of W. 31st Street South.
August 12
12:46 a.m. Disturbance. 400 block of E. 6th Street.
1:54 a.m. Disturbance. 4800 block of S. Bermuda Avenue.
2:22 a.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 300 block of N. Grant Avenue.
4:40 a.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 200 block of State Highway 97.
7:40 a.m. Destruction of property. 3500 block of S. Skylane Drive.
8:15 a.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 7700 block of W. Parkway Boulevard.
8:41 a.m. Motor vehicle accident with no injury. 200 block of State Highway 97.
12:18 p.m. Assault. 500 block of W. 45th Street.
12:38 p.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 3200 block of State Highway 97.
1:17 p.m. Motor vehicle accident no injury. 200 block of State Highway 97.
1:35 p.m. Auto theft. 400 block of W. Wekiwa Road.
2:36 p.m. Fraud. 4900 block of S. Spruce Drive.
2:44 p.m. Motor vehicle accident no injury. 4100 block of State Highway 97.
6:09 p.m. DUI. 5100 block of State Highway 97.
7:19 p.m. Larceny. 300 block of E. 2nd Street.
7:51 p.m. Disturbance. 900 block of N. Roosevelt Avenue.
9:24 p.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 100 block of N. Main Street.
9:31 p.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 3400 block of S. 113th W. Avenue.
9:52 p.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 3400 block of S. 113th W. Avenue.
August 13
3;40 a.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 2900 block of State Highway 97.
4:31 a.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 900 block of W. 4th Street.
7:25 a.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 400 block of E. Morrow Road.
7:49 a.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 200 block of State Highway 97.
8:38 a.m. Larceny. 100 block of W. Morrow Road.
11:43 a.m. Violate a protective order. 200 block of E. Morrow Road.
1:48 p.m. Larceny. 100 block of E. Broadway Street.
5:23 p.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 400 block of W. Wekiwa Road.
5:43 p.m. Fraud. 600 block of W. Morrow Road.
6:49 p.m. Auto theft. 600 block of W. Morrow Road.
6:53 p.m. Runaway. 5000 block of S. Redbud Drive.
8:00 p.m. Pedestrian suspicios. 1400 block of E. Park Road.
9:17 p.m. Disturbance. 200 block of N. Grant Avenue.
August 14
12:45 a.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 1100 block of N. Cedar Place.
1:11 a.m. Domestic. 1200 block of N. Cedar Place.
1:54 a.m. Runaway. 5000 block of S. Redbud Drive.
2:12 a.m. Burglary auto. 200 block of State Highway 97.
2:52 a.m. Phone call threat. 700 block of N. Roosevelt Avenue.
7:41 a.m. Disturbance. 600 block of N. McKinley Avenue.
11:51 a.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 200 block of State Highway 97.
12:26 p.m. Indecent Exposure. 100 block of S. Main Street.
12:43 p.m. Sexual assault. 300 block of N. Denver Avenue.
3:04 p.m. Drugs. 600 block of W. Morrow Road.
3:16 p.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 200 block of State Highway 97.
4:19 p.m. Disturbance. E. 12th Street N. and N. McKinley Avenue.
5:01 p.m. Fighting. 700 block of W. 41st Street.
5:14 p.m. Disturbance. 500 block of N. Washington Avenue.
5:49 p.m. Larceny. 400 block of W. 11th Street.
6:34 p.m. Violation of protective order. 100 block of N. Main Street.
8:20 p.m. Threats. 1000 block of W. Wekiwa Road.
10:39 p.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 200 block of N. Adams Road.