(Editor’s Note: Information in this column is gathered from police reports and any related public documents. Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges should be filed, innocence or guilt is determined by a court of law.)
ARRESTS
October 4
Robert Payne, 33, of Mannford, was arrested on complaints of disobeying a traffic control device, failure to register a motor vehicle, possession of paraphernalia, possession of a controlled dangerous substance and improper tag display.
15-year-old, of Tulsa, arrested on complaints of possession of a stolen vehicle and warrants.
October 5
Jean Finney, 56, of Sand Springs, was arrested on complaints of petty larceny and trespassing.
October 7
Joshua Lewis, 27, was arrested on complaints of petty larceny from a retailer and public intoxication.
October 8
Michael Oney, 20, of Sand Springs, was arrested on a complaint of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Kyron Fuston, 27, of Tulsa, was arrested on a complaint of damaging or injuring property.
Zachary Langdon, 26, of Tulsa, was arrested on a complaint of petty larceny.
October 9
Jeffrey Adcock, 53, of Tulsa, was arrested on complaints of driving while suspended or canceled, failure to register a motor vehicle, speeding and warrants.
Christopher Brantley, 31, of Sand Springs, was arrested on complaints warrants.
Donald Pearson, 34, of Sand Springs, was arrested on a complaint of defrauding an innkeeper.
INCIDENTS
October 4
8:28 a.m. Vandalism. 700 block of N. 81st W. Avenue.
8:33 a.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 3900 block of State Highway 97. Complainant: Braum’s.
8:33 a.m. Fraud. 600 block of W. Morrow Road.
9:09 a.m. Fraud. 600 block of W. Morrow Road.
10:26 a.m. Disturbance. 600 block of W. 47th Place South.
10:32 a.m. Burglary. 4800 block of S. Nassau Avenue.
11:40 a.m. Auto theft recovery. 3600 block of S. 113th W. Avenue.
12:19 p.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 100 block S. Main Street.
12:29 p.m. Runaway. 600 block of W. Morrow Road.
3:19 p.m. Runaway. 100 block of W. 32nd Place.
8:01 p.m. Motor vehicle accident, leaving the scene. 100 block of N. Adams Road.
9:19 p.m. Larceny. 200 block of S. Adams Road.
11:23 p.m. Assault. 7700 block of W. Parkway Boulevard.
October 5
12:42 a.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 1300 block of N. Main Street.
2:40 a.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 600 block of W. Morrow Road.
2:47 a.m. Disturbance. 200 block of S. Lake Drive.
2:48 a.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 400 block of W. Wekiwa Road. Complainant: Rib Crib.
4:16 a.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 200 block of State Highway 97. Complainant: QuikTrip.
5:37 a.m. Burglary. 4400 block of S. 112th W. Avenue.
5:53 a.m. Disturbance. 200 block of W. Seward Avenue.
11:37 a.m. Motor vehicle accident no injury. W. 46th Place and S. 129th W. Avenue.
12:01 p.m. Domestic. 500 block of W. 45th Street.
12:11 p.m. Destruction of property. 200 block of W. 44th Street.
12:55 p.m. Harassment. 8000 block of W. Parkway Boulevard.
1:26 p.m. Missing person. 113th W. Place.
1:46 p.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 100 block of S. Adams Road.
2:43 p.m. Trespassing. 200 block of State Highway 97. Complainant: Walmart.
3:07 p.m. Phone call threat. 600 block of W. Morrow Road.
4:00 p.m. Threats. 100 block of E. 2nd Street.
4:14 p.m. Larceny. 200 block of State Highway 97.
5:37 p.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 12000 block of W. Highway 412.
6:03 p.m. Destruction of property. 200 block of State Highway 97. Complainant: QuikTrip.
7:18 p.m. Disturbance. 3400 block of S. Evans Court.
8:18 p.m. Assault. 100 block of W. 31st Street.
9:28 p.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 600 block of N. Wilson Avenue.
October 6
12:55 a.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 600 block of N. Cleveland Avenue.
8:16 a.m. Burglary of auto. 500 block of N. McKinley Avenue.
12:05 p.m. Burglary of auto. 500 block of N. McKinley Avenue.
12:22 p.m. Disturbance. 100 block of W. 55th Street South.
2:09 p.m. Disturbance. 4300 block of Sunburst East.
4:02 p.m. Motor vehicle accident no injury. 7300 block of W. 41st Street South.
5:37 p.m. Motor vehicle accident with injury. 4100 block of S. Maple Drive.
6:13 p.m. Destruction of property. 200 block of W. 44th Street South.
October 7
2:41 a.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 900 block of N. Cleveland Avenue.
4:12 a.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 100 block of S. Adams Road. Complainant: Torchy’s.
4:19 a.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 200 block of S. Lake Drive. Complainant: Magnuson Hotel.
8:11 a.m. Burglary of auto. 1400 block of N. 81st W. Avenue. Complainant: Reach Church.
8:12 a.m. Motor vehicle accident no injury. 3400 block of State Highway 97.
9:09 a.m. Trespassing. 7700 block of W. Parkway Boulevard. Complainant: Gable Hills.
9:18 a.m. Motor vehicle accident with injury.4100 block of State Highway 97.
11:49 a.m. Larceny. 4000 block of State Highway 97. Complainant: Super Save.
12:22 p.m. Motor vehicle accident no injury. 2300 block of State Highway 97.
2:31 p.m. Motor vehicle accident no injury. 200 block of W. Morrow Road.
2:35 p.m. Drugs. 500 block of S. Adams Road.
3:00 p.m. Disturbance. 4700 block of S. Spruce Drive.
4:20 p.m. Larceny. 200 block of State Highway 97. Complainant: Walmart.
4:30 p.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 700 block of E. Charles Page Boulevard. Complainant: Dollar Tree.
5:05 p.m. Larceny. 600 block of E. Charles Page Boulevard. Complainant: Stage.
7:23 p.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 200 block of N. Adams Road.
7:32 p.m. Disturbance. 200 block of N. Cleveland Avenue.
8:58 p.m. Larceny. 800 block of N. Cleveland Avenue.
9:13 p.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 200 block of State Highway 97.
October 8
12:50 a.m. Larceny. 8000 block of W. Parkway Boulevard.
2:54 a.m. Assault with a deadly weapon. 300 block of N. Wilson Avenue.
8:18 a.m. Destruction of property. 1200 block of E. Pecan Street.
9:27 a.m. Auto theft recovery. 3500 block of S. 113th W. Avenue.
11:14 a.m. Motor vehicle accident no injury. 2800 block of S. Bermuda Avenue.
11:51 a.m. Larceny. 200 block of State Highway 97. Complainant: Walmart.
12:06 p.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 1000 block of N. Adams Road.
12:21 p.m. Fraud. 3800 block of S. 113th W. Avenue. Complainant: American Heritage Bank.
12:29 p.m. Larceny. 700 block of E. Charles Page Boulevard. Complainant: Atwoods.
12:54 p.m. Domestic. 200 block of S. Adams Road.
2:21 p.m. Disturbance. 600 block of W. Morrow Road.
5:29 p.m. Larceny. 600 block of W. Morrow Road.
5:35 p.m. Larceny. 600 block of N. Cleveland Avenue.
6:01 p.m. Destruction of property. 600 block of W. Morrow Road.
6:10 p.m. Burglary. 400 block of W. 42nd Street.
6:33 p.m. Vandalism. 4500 block of S. Stevens Avenue.
6:56 p.m. Motor vehicle accident—leaving the scene. 200 block of State Highway 97.
7:55 p.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 100 block of State Highway 97.
11:07 p.m. Assault. 800 block of N. Franklin Avenue.
October 9
12:59 a.m. Burglary of auto. 7700 block of W. Parkway Boulevard.
4:59 a.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 100 block of S. Adams Road. Complainant: Torchy’s.
5:47 a.m. Larceny. 200 block of State Highway 97.
7:52 a.m. Motor vehicle accident no injury. E. 41st Street South and State Highway 97.
9:03 a.m. Vandalism. 200 block of W. 4th Street.
9:17 a.m. Fraud. 100 block of W. Morrow Road.
10:43 a.m. Pedestrian suspicious. 400 block of N. Grant Avenue.
12:26 p.m. Motor vehicle accident no injury. 3800 block of State Highway 97. Complainant: Reasors.
1:32 p.m. Burglary of auto. 500 block of W. 32nd Place.
2:19 p.m. Fraud. 600 block of W. Morrow Road.
3:54 p.m. Fraud. 400 block of E. Broadway Street.
6:57 p.m. Domestic. 1300 block of N. Pin Oak Drive.